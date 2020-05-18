60 WINDY WHISPER DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range Property Amenities accessible parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful Rental! Riverwood excitedly presents the new Garden series - the perfect solution to rightsizing, downsizing or a 2nd home close to the beach - concrete block construction, single story floor plan, 2 car garage and detached single family home living. The layout of the Pine Spring seems to draw your eyes to the gourmet kitchen in the back of the home, while the over sized Master Bedroom (with its own lanai entrance) and bath, denotes a luxury spa-like fell! The square footage belies the spacious layout of this home! 55+ Adult Community