Nocatee, FL
60 WINDY WHISPER DR
Last updated May 3 2020 at 6:30 AM

60 WINDY WHISPER DR

60 Windy Whisper Drive · (904) 207-1292
Nocatee
Location

60 Windy Whisper Drive, Nocatee, FL 32081

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1437 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful Rental! Riverwood excitedly presents the new Garden series - the perfect solution to rightsizing, downsizing or a 2nd home close to the beach - concrete block construction, single story floor plan, 2 car garage and detached single family home living. The layout of the Pine Spring seems to draw your eyes to the gourmet kitchen in the back of the home, while the over sized Master Bedroom (with its own lanai entrance) and bath, denotes a luxury spa-like fell! The square footage belies the spacious layout of this home! 55+ Adult Community

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 60 WINDY WHISPER DR have any available units?
60 WINDY WHISPER DR has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 60 WINDY WHISPER DR have?
Some of 60 WINDY WHISPER DR's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 60 WINDY WHISPER DR currently offering any rent specials?
60 WINDY WHISPER DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60 WINDY WHISPER DR pet-friendly?
No, 60 WINDY WHISPER DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nocatee.
Does 60 WINDY WHISPER DR offer parking?
Yes, 60 WINDY WHISPER DR does offer parking.
Does 60 WINDY WHISPER DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 60 WINDY WHISPER DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 60 WINDY WHISPER DR have a pool?
Yes, 60 WINDY WHISPER DR has a pool.
Does 60 WINDY WHISPER DR have accessible units?
Yes, 60 WINDY WHISPER DR has accessible units.
Does 60 WINDY WHISPER DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 60 WINDY WHISPER DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 60 WINDY WHISPER DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 60 WINDY WHISPER DR does not have units with air conditioning.
