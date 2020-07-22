60 WINDSTONE LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool

Your home search stops here. This gorgeous home is perfect for anyone looking to be in the coveted area of Nocatee! This home will check all the boxes for your home search. This 4/2 has an open floor plan with plenty of space to entertain and have a large family spread out and have their own space. This split bedroom floorplan has a large master suite with a walk-in closet that doubles as a safe room. Enjoy your morning coffee or evening beverage on the back screened-in patio while admiring the beautiful landscape. Lawn care is included and access to Nocatee's amenity centers as well. Come see it today! Don't sleep on it or you won't sleep in it!