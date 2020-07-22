Your home search stops here. This gorgeous home is perfect for anyone looking to be in the coveted area of Nocatee! This home will check all the boxes for your home search. This 4/2 has an open floor plan with plenty of space to entertain and have a large family spread out and have their own space. This split bedroom floorplan has a large master suite with a walk-in closet that doubles as a safe room. Enjoy your morning coffee or evening beverage on the back screened-in patio while admiring the beautiful landscape. Lawn care is included and access to Nocatee's amenity centers as well. Come see it today! Don't sleep on it or you won't sleep in it!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 60 WINDSTONE LN have any available units?
60 WINDSTONE LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nocatee, FL.
What amenities does 60 WINDSTONE LN have?
Some of 60 WINDSTONE LN's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 60 WINDSTONE LN currently offering any rent specials?
60 WINDSTONE LN is not currently offering any rent specials.