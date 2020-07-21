460 PELICAN POINTE RD

Amenities

This spacious home in the gated community of Coastal Oaks is less than two years old with a long list of upgrades, including water softening system, plantation shutters, screened in lanai, and custom fixtures. First floor living at its finest! Master bedroom, large master bath with walk-in closet, and two additional bedrooms all on the 1st floor plus a bonus loft, full bath, and 4th bedroom on 2nd floor. The open floor plan is perfect for entertaining starting with the well-designed kitchen (Kitchenaid Gourmet Kitchen Package, gas stove, separate pantry) and large over-sized island overlooking the sun-lit living room.