Home
/
Nocatee, FL
/
37 RINALDO WAY
Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:07 AM

37 RINALDO WAY

37 Rinaldo Way · No Longer Available
Location

37 Rinaldo Way, Nocatee, FL 32081

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
NOCATEE TOWN CENTER LIVING AT IT'S BEST!Come see this stunning ICI Madrid,Mediterranean 6-columned front porch home that sits on a Palm-tree lined street.As you enter the home,the Foyer & hand-crafted wooden stairs are centered to create a circular flow w/lots of ambient light. This home features a great design w/a formal living & dining room as well as gorgeous gourmet Kitchen that is open to the Family Rm which is great for entertaining.The downstairs Powder bath & large pantry have ample storage. Upstairs features 3 BR's,2 full BA's & separate laundry rm. Upgrades include:Plantation shutters,gutters,a water softener,custom back-splash,all appliances & a fenced backyard. 2 Car Garage. HOA Dues,CDD Fees,Trash & Recycle all included in the monthly rent. AVAILABLE BY FEBRUARY 15TH, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37 RINALDO WAY have any available units?
37 RINALDO WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nocatee, FL.
What amenities does 37 RINALDO WAY have?
Some of 37 RINALDO WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37 RINALDO WAY currently offering any rent specials?
37 RINALDO WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37 RINALDO WAY pet-friendly?
No, 37 RINALDO WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nocatee.
Does 37 RINALDO WAY offer parking?
Yes, 37 RINALDO WAY offers parking.
Does 37 RINALDO WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 37 RINALDO WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 37 RINALDO WAY have a pool?
Yes, 37 RINALDO WAY has a pool.
Does 37 RINALDO WAY have accessible units?
No, 37 RINALDO WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 37 RINALDO WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 37 RINALDO WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 37 RINALDO WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 37 RINALDO WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
