37 RINALDO WAY

NOCATEE TOWN CENTER LIVING AT IT'S BEST!Come see this stunning ICI Madrid,Mediterranean 6-columned front porch home that sits on a Palm-tree lined street.As you enter the home,the Foyer & hand-crafted wooden stairs are centered to create a circular flow w/lots of ambient light. This home features a great design w/a formal living & dining room as well as gorgeous gourmet Kitchen that is open to the Family Rm which is great for entertaining.The downstairs Powder bath & large pantry have ample storage. Upstairs features 3 BR's,2 full BA's & separate laundry rm. Upgrades include:Plantation shutters,gutters,a water softener,custom back-splash,all appliances & a fenced backyard. 2 Car Garage. HOA Dues,CDD Fees,Trash & Recycle all included in the monthly rent. AVAILABLE BY FEBRUARY 15TH, 2020.