336 PARADISE VALLEY DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

**AVAILABLE NOW**Stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Addison Park in Nocatee. This home features almost 1,900 sq.ft. of living space. Beautiful home built in 2016. This home has a nice open kitchen/ living room area. Well appointed kitchen with white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and island! This home has tile flooring throughout. Separate dining room. Third room has double doors and would make for a great office or den! Master bedroom has nice tray ceiling and walk-in closet! Master bathroom boasts double sinks and large walk-in tiled shower! Washer/dryer included. This home has a 2 car garage and a nice size screened in patio!No pets please.