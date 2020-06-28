All apartments in Nocatee
Last updated October 16 2019 at 3:43 AM

336 PARADISE VALLEY DR

336 Paradise Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

336 Paradise Valley Drive, Nocatee, FL 32081

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**AVAILABLE NOW**Stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Addison Park in Nocatee. This home features almost 1,900 sq.ft. of living space. Beautiful home built in 2016. This home has a nice open kitchen/ living room area. Well appointed kitchen with white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and island! This home has tile flooring throughout. Separate dining room. Third room has double doors and would make for a great office or den! Master bedroom has nice tray ceiling and walk-in closet! Master bathroom boasts double sinks and large walk-in tiled shower! Washer/dryer included. This home has a 2 car garage and a nice size screened in patio!No pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 336 PARADISE VALLEY DR have any available units?
336 PARADISE VALLEY DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nocatee, FL.
What amenities does 336 PARADISE VALLEY DR have?
Some of 336 PARADISE VALLEY DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 336 PARADISE VALLEY DR currently offering any rent specials?
336 PARADISE VALLEY DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 336 PARADISE VALLEY DR pet-friendly?
No, 336 PARADISE VALLEY DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nocatee.
Does 336 PARADISE VALLEY DR offer parking?
Yes, 336 PARADISE VALLEY DR offers parking.
Does 336 PARADISE VALLEY DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 336 PARADISE VALLEY DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 336 PARADISE VALLEY DR have a pool?
No, 336 PARADISE VALLEY DR does not have a pool.
Does 336 PARADISE VALLEY DR have accessible units?
No, 336 PARADISE VALLEY DR does not have accessible units.
Does 336 PARADISE VALLEY DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 336 PARADISE VALLEY DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 336 PARADISE VALLEY DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 336 PARADISE VALLEY DR does not have units with air conditioning.
