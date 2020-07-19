All apartments in Nocatee
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

332 CASPIA LN

332 Caspia Ln · No Longer Available
Location

332 Caspia Ln, Nocatee, FL 32081

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
pet friendly
Wow! $600 off 2nd month's rent to qualified applicant!Beautiful 2/2 home available for rent in the prestigious 55+ community of Riverwood by Dell Webb in Ponte Vedra Beach at Nocatee. Built in 2017, this home is near new and boasts a den/office space, large diagonal tile in the living room, granite counters in the kitchen and bathrooms, and stainless-steel appliances in the kitchen. Front-loading washer and dryer are included, which are courtesy items. The home has tall custom cabinets in the kitchen with tile back splash, neutral paint which is near new, a screened lanai with paver floor and a serene outside with great water views. Lawn service included in the rent. No smoking. 12 Month Lease required. Age restricted community. Pets limited - only non-aggressive pets will be considere

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 332 CASPIA LN have any available units?
332 CASPIA LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nocatee, FL.
What amenities does 332 CASPIA LN have?
Some of 332 CASPIA LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 332 CASPIA LN currently offering any rent specials?
332 CASPIA LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 332 CASPIA LN pet-friendly?
Yes, 332 CASPIA LN is pet friendly.
Does 332 CASPIA LN offer parking?
No, 332 CASPIA LN does not offer parking.
Does 332 CASPIA LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 332 CASPIA LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 332 CASPIA LN have a pool?
Yes, 332 CASPIA LN has a pool.
Does 332 CASPIA LN have accessible units?
No, 332 CASPIA LN does not have accessible units.
Does 332 CASPIA LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 332 CASPIA LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 332 CASPIA LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 332 CASPIA LN does not have units with air conditioning.
