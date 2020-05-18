All apartments in Nocatee
Last updated May 2 2020 at 6:15 AM

31 AMHERST PL

31 Amherst Place · No Longer Available
Location

31 Amherst Place, Nocatee, FL 32081

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
The convenience of a short walk or golf cart ride to A-rated K-8 Valley Ridge Academy. This property is more than just a home, you will be experiencing spending your time enjoying miles of trails, kayaking, splash, lazy river, zip line, spray park, and all Master Planned Amenities that Nocatee has to offer. Home with fabulous open floor plan, 12 ft. soaring ceilings, open concept, spacious kitchen island extra extensive upgraded cabinetry. Formal dining and den. 4 bedrooms 3 bath three-way split floor plan. Large fenced backyard. Austin Park is a desirable build out community, so there is no new contraction to contend with in this neighborhood. Master-planned community amenities included with the rent. Enjoy your healthy & resort living! The owner is a licensed realtor in the state of Fl.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 AMHERST PL have any available units?
31 AMHERST PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nocatee, FL.
What amenities does 31 AMHERST PL have?
Some of 31 AMHERST PL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 AMHERST PL currently offering any rent specials?
31 AMHERST PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 AMHERST PL pet-friendly?
No, 31 AMHERST PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nocatee.
Does 31 AMHERST PL offer parking?
Yes, 31 AMHERST PL offers parking.
Does 31 AMHERST PL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 31 AMHERST PL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 AMHERST PL have a pool?
Yes, 31 AMHERST PL has a pool.
Does 31 AMHERST PL have accessible units?
No, 31 AMHERST PL does not have accessible units.
Does 31 AMHERST PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31 AMHERST PL has units with dishwashers.
Does 31 AMHERST PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 31 AMHERST PL does not have units with air conditioning.

