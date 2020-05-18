31 AMHERST PL

Amenities

The convenience of a short walk or golf cart ride to A-rated K-8 Valley Ridge Academy. This property is more than just a home, you will be experiencing spending your time enjoying miles of trails, kayaking, splash, lazy river, zip line, spray park, and all Master Planned Amenities that Nocatee has to offer. Home with fabulous open floor plan, 12 ft. soaring ceilings, open concept, spacious kitchen island extra extensive upgraded cabinetry. Formal dining and den. 4 bedrooms 3 bath three-way split floor plan. Large fenced backyard. Austin Park is a desirable build out community, so there is no new contraction to contend with in this neighborhood. Master-planned community amenities included with the rent. Enjoy your healthy & resort living! The owner is a licensed realtor in the state of Fl.