Nocatee, FL
266 PALM ISLAND WAY
Last updated October 8 2019 at 11:16 PM

266 PALM ISLAND WAY

266 Palm Island Way · No Longer Available
Location

266 Palm Island Way, Nocatee, FL 32081

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
ARE YOU LOOKING FOR A GREAT RENTAL HOME IN COASTAL OAKS AT NOCATEE? THEN LOOK NO MORE. This home features a Formal Dining Room, an office with French Doors, a downstairs guest suite & full bath. Upstairs you will find the Owners Suite, 2 bedrooms, another full bath and a loft! Beautiful Upgraded Kitchen with a gas cook top, all appliances, a breakfast bar & everyday dining nook, all open to the family room which is great for entertaining. 3 Car Tandem Garage, Huge Screened Lanai, large preserve view, fully fenced backyard and much more. RENT INCLUDES LAWN CARE, LAWN PESTICIDES & PEST CONTROL.PREFER NO PETS! 12 MONTH LEASE OR LONGER. ALL NOCATEE AMENITIES INCLUDED IN THE MONTHLY RENT. TENANT PLACEMENT ONLY. HOME WILL BE MANAGED BY THE OWNER. OWNER ALSO WRITES THE LEASE & HOLDS THE DEPOSIT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 266 PALM ISLAND WAY have any available units?
266 PALM ISLAND WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nocatee, FL.
What amenities does 266 PALM ISLAND WAY have?
Some of 266 PALM ISLAND WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 266 PALM ISLAND WAY currently offering any rent specials?
266 PALM ISLAND WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 266 PALM ISLAND WAY pet-friendly?
No, 266 PALM ISLAND WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nocatee.
Does 266 PALM ISLAND WAY offer parking?
Yes, 266 PALM ISLAND WAY offers parking.
Does 266 PALM ISLAND WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 266 PALM ISLAND WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 266 PALM ISLAND WAY have a pool?
Yes, 266 PALM ISLAND WAY has a pool.
Does 266 PALM ISLAND WAY have accessible units?
No, 266 PALM ISLAND WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 266 PALM ISLAND WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 266 PALM ISLAND WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 266 PALM ISLAND WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 266 PALM ISLAND WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
