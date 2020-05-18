266 PALM ISLAND WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage guest suite

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR A GREAT RENTAL HOME IN COASTAL OAKS AT NOCATEE? THEN LOOK NO MORE. This home features a Formal Dining Room, an office with French Doors, a downstairs guest suite & full bath. Upstairs you will find the Owners Suite, 2 bedrooms, another full bath and a loft! Beautiful Upgraded Kitchen with a gas cook top, all appliances, a breakfast bar & everyday dining nook, all open to the family room which is great for entertaining. 3 Car Tandem Garage, Huge Screened Lanai, large preserve view, fully fenced backyard and much more. RENT INCLUDES LAWN CARE, LAWN PESTICIDES & PEST CONTROL.PREFER NO PETS! 12 MONTH LEASE OR LONGER. ALL NOCATEE AMENITIES INCLUDED IN THE MONTHLY RENT. TENANT PLACEMENT ONLY. HOME WILL BE MANAGED BY THE OWNER. OWNER ALSO WRITES THE LEASE & HOLDS THE DEPOSIT.