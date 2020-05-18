259 RIALTO DR

Amenities

Ready to move in - 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home available for rent. Single Family Home built in 2015 located in the heart of Nocatee at the Town Center in the Siena Subdivision in Ponte Vedra, FL. Walking distance or short bike ride to both Publix shopping center and The Splash Water Park. This home features: Mediterranean Style Tile Roof, 12 foot ceilings, granite kitchen counters, blinds, ceiling fans in every room, stainless steel appliances. It also includes the washer and dryer. The home is tiled throughout except in the bedrooms (carpet-in lanai and a 2 car garage. Tenant pays all utilities including irrigation. NOCATEE SPLASH PARK PASSES ALONG WITH LAWN CUTTING & LANDSCAPING MAINTENANCE PLUS QUARTERLY PEST CONTROL ARE INCLUDED IN MONTHLY RENT.