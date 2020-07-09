All apartments in Nocatee
Last updated November 22 2019 at 12:02 AM

256 W SILVERTHORN LN

256 West Silverthorn Lane · No Longer Available
Location

256 West Silverthorn Lane, Nocatee, FL 32081

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath home. Large open kitchen with breakfast nook and breakfast bar overlooking the family room. Formal living and dining room. Formal living room could be used as an office. Large master suite with tray ceilings. Master bathroom is fit for a king or queen with the upgraded deluxe glamor bath that include a beautiful garden tub with jacuzzi jets oversized separate shower jack and Jill sinks spacious walk in closet and separate potty room. all bedrooms are spacious. The bonus room upstairs is huge with plenty of closet space and full bathroom. Inside laundry room full two car garage and a fenced in back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 256 W SILVERTHORN LN have any available units?
256 W SILVERTHORN LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nocatee, FL.
What amenities does 256 W SILVERTHORN LN have?
Some of 256 W SILVERTHORN LN's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 256 W SILVERTHORN LN currently offering any rent specials?
256 W SILVERTHORN LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 256 W SILVERTHORN LN pet-friendly?
No, 256 W SILVERTHORN LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nocatee.
Does 256 W SILVERTHORN LN offer parking?
Yes, 256 W SILVERTHORN LN offers parking.
Does 256 W SILVERTHORN LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 256 W SILVERTHORN LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 256 W SILVERTHORN LN have a pool?
No, 256 W SILVERTHORN LN does not have a pool.
Does 256 W SILVERTHORN LN have accessible units?
No, 256 W SILVERTHORN LN does not have accessible units.
Does 256 W SILVERTHORN LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 256 W SILVERTHORN LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 256 W SILVERTHORN LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 256 W SILVERTHORN LN does not have units with air conditioning.

