256 W SILVERTHORN LN

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath home. Large open kitchen with breakfast nook and breakfast bar overlooking the family room. Formal living and dining room. Formal living room could be used as an office. Large master suite with tray ceilings. Master bathroom is fit for a king or queen with the upgraded deluxe glamor bath that include a beautiful garden tub with jacuzzi jets oversized separate shower jack and Jill sinks spacious walk in closet and separate potty room. all bedrooms are spacious. The bonus room upstairs is huge with plenty of closet space and full bathroom. Inside laundry room full two car garage and a fenced in back yard.