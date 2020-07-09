256 W SILVERTHORN LN

Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath home. Large open kitchen with breakfast nook and breakfast bar overlooking the family room. Formal living and dining room. Formal living room could be used as an office. Large master suite with tray ceilings. Master bathroom is fit for a king or queen with the upgraded deluxe glamor bath that include a beautiful garden tub with jacuzzi jets oversized separate shower jack and Jill sinks spacious walk in closet and separate potty room. all bedrooms are spacious. The bonus room upstairs is huge with plenty of closet space and full bathroom. Inside laundry room full two car garage and a fenced in back yard.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
