222 PINDO PALM DR

Beautiful 2 Car Garage Town Home located in The Palms at Nocatee, St Johns County. The Osprey floor plan boasts a spacious downstairs with Master Bedroom on first floor. Open family room, dining and kitchen with 9 feet ceilings on the first floor and 9 feet on the second floor. This home features many wonderful additional design features such as large owners bedroom, a luxurious master bathroom, tiled walk in shower, his & hers sinks and a walk in closet. This home has recessed lighting, kitchen island, stainless steel kitchen appliances. Backs up to quiet preserve with a screened lanai and extended paver patio. ZONED FOR THE NEW K-8 PALM VALLEY ACADEMY! Only 5 miles to the beach! Owner is a licensed RE agent. 12 month lease $2,400, 7 month lease $2,500, available 6/4/2019.