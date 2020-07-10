All apartments in Nocatee
222 PINDO PALM DR
Last updated June 4 2019 at 10:24 PM

222 PINDO PALM DR

222 Pindo Palm Drive · No Longer Available
Location

222 Pindo Palm Drive, Nocatee, FL 32081

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 Car Garage Town Home located in The Palms at Nocatee, St Johns County. The Osprey floor plan boasts a spacious downstairs with Master Bedroom on first floor. Open family room, dining and kitchen with 9 feet ceilings on the first floor and 9 feet on the second floor. This home features many wonderful additional design features such as large owners bedroom, a luxurious master bathroom, tiled walk in shower, his & hers sinks and a walk in closet. This home has recessed lighting, kitchen island, stainless steel kitchen appliances. Backs up to quiet preserve with a screened lanai and extended paver patio. ZONED FOR THE NEW K-8 PALM VALLEY ACADEMY! Only 5 miles to the beach! Owner is a licensed RE agent. 12 month lease $2,400, 7 month lease $2,500, available 6/4/2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 PINDO PALM DR have any available units?
222 PINDO PALM DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nocatee, FL.
What amenities does 222 PINDO PALM DR have?
Some of 222 PINDO PALM DR's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 PINDO PALM DR currently offering any rent specials?
222 PINDO PALM DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 PINDO PALM DR pet-friendly?
No, 222 PINDO PALM DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nocatee.
Does 222 PINDO PALM DR offer parking?
Yes, 222 PINDO PALM DR offers parking.
Does 222 PINDO PALM DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 222 PINDO PALM DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 PINDO PALM DR have a pool?
No, 222 PINDO PALM DR does not have a pool.
Does 222 PINDO PALM DR have accessible units?
No, 222 PINDO PALM DR does not have accessible units.
Does 222 PINDO PALM DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 222 PINDO PALM DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 222 PINDO PALM DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 222 PINDO PALM DR does not have units with air conditioning.

