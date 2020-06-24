All apartments in Nocatee
Last updated July 23 2019 at 3:17 AM

191 CORNWALL DR

191 Cornwall Drive · No Longer Available
Location

191 Cornwall Drive, Nocatee, FL 32081

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Welcome home to one of the best school districts in Northeast Florida. This home located in Nocatee - one of the most popular communities in the US and Northeast Florida . The home boasts a large family room and Kitchen open to screened lanai. Kitchen includes stainless appliances and granite countertops. Home also has formal dining room and study. Plantation shutter window coverings throughout home. Main floor has master br and 2 additional bedrooms. Upstairs has bonus/bedroom and full bath. Backyard is fully fenced. Enjoy access to all Nocatee amenities!!15 minute ride to the beach and close to community shopping ,water park and dining .Quick access to US 1 and I295. Lawncare is included in rental price.*** Referral commission of $500 for qualified applicant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 191 CORNWALL DR have any available units?
191 CORNWALL DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nocatee, FL.
What amenities does 191 CORNWALL DR have?
Some of 191 CORNWALL DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 191 CORNWALL DR currently offering any rent specials?
191 CORNWALL DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 191 CORNWALL DR pet-friendly?
No, 191 CORNWALL DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nocatee.
Does 191 CORNWALL DR offer parking?
Yes, 191 CORNWALL DR offers parking.
Does 191 CORNWALL DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 191 CORNWALL DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 191 CORNWALL DR have a pool?
Yes, 191 CORNWALL DR has a pool.
Does 191 CORNWALL DR have accessible units?
No, 191 CORNWALL DR does not have accessible units.
Does 191 CORNWALL DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 191 CORNWALL DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 191 CORNWALL DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 191 CORNWALL DR does not have units with air conditioning.
