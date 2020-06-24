191 CORNWALL DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Welcome home to one of the best school districts in Northeast Florida. This home located in Nocatee - one of the most popular communities in the US and Northeast Florida . The home boasts a large family room and Kitchen open to screened lanai. Kitchen includes stainless appliances and granite countertops. Home also has formal dining room and study. Plantation shutter window coverings throughout home. Main floor has master br and 2 additional bedrooms. Upstairs has bonus/bedroom and full bath. Backyard is fully fenced. Enjoy access to all Nocatee amenities!!15 minute ride to the beach and close to community shopping ,water park and dining .Quick access to US 1 and I295. Lawncare is included in rental price.*** Referral commission of $500 for qualified applicant.