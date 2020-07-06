All apartments in Nocatee
Last updated February 1 2020 at 5:49 AM

164 RIALTO DR

164 Rialto Drive · No Longer Available
Location

164 Rialto Drive, Nocatee, FL 32081

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
microwave
range
Live the best Noclife!!Enjoy the warm-welcoming charm as you walk into the Spanish inspired home front. Popular Serena plan enlarged for a lifestyle where the indoor meets the outdoors to enjoy the true Florida weather on one of biggest lots in the Siena.One of a kind landscape design that will keep you outside by the coy-pond with shimmering playful fishes. Latest designer choices and trends from neutral paint throughout to wood grain tile floors, enjoy your own spacious patio ready for entertaining. Situated in the Towncenter at Nocatee you will be a short walk or golf cart ride away from neighborhood parks, spectacular community amenities (pools & splash parks!), schools, shopping, dining, medical centers and so much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 164 RIALTO DR have any available units?
164 RIALTO DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nocatee, FL.
What amenities does 164 RIALTO DR have?
Some of 164 RIALTO DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 164 RIALTO DR currently offering any rent specials?
164 RIALTO DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 164 RIALTO DR pet-friendly?
No, 164 RIALTO DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nocatee.
Does 164 RIALTO DR offer parking?
No, 164 RIALTO DR does not offer parking.
Does 164 RIALTO DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 164 RIALTO DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 164 RIALTO DR have a pool?
Yes, 164 RIALTO DR has a pool.
Does 164 RIALTO DR have accessible units?
No, 164 RIALTO DR does not have accessible units.
Does 164 RIALTO DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 164 RIALTO DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 164 RIALTO DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 164 RIALTO DR does not have units with air conditioning.

