164 RIALTO DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Live the best Noclife!!Enjoy the warm-welcoming charm as you walk into the Spanish inspired home front. Popular Serena plan enlarged for a lifestyle where the indoor meets the outdoors to enjoy the true Florida weather on one of biggest lots in the Siena.One of a kind landscape design that will keep you outside by the coy-pond with shimmering playful fishes. Latest designer choices and trends from neutral paint throughout to wood grain tile floors, enjoy your own spacious patio ready for entertaining. Situated in the Towncenter at Nocatee you will be a short walk or golf cart ride away from neighborhood parks, spectacular community amenities (pools & splash parks!), schools, shopping, dining, medical centers and so much more!