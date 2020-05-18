All apartments in Nocatee
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15 CANARY PALM CT

15 Canary Palm Ct · No Longer Available
Location

15 Canary Palm Ct, Nocatee, FL 32081

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Excellent Nocatee Rental property ready February 2nd.The Palms at Nocatee is a terrific neighborhood of both Townhomes and Single Family homes. Zoned for the NEW K-8 Palm Valley Academy. Located in a cul-de-sac, gives extra space and privacy. First floor living area with glass sliders opening to backyard space. All bedrooms upstairs with abundant natural light. Tenant Application with Background and Credit check required. Pets allowed per review and $250.00 non-refundable Pet Deposit. Appliances available except Washer/Dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 CANARY PALM CT have any available units?
15 CANARY PALM CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nocatee, FL.
What amenities does 15 CANARY PALM CT have?
Some of 15 CANARY PALM CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 CANARY PALM CT currently offering any rent specials?
15 CANARY PALM CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 CANARY PALM CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 15 CANARY PALM CT is pet friendly.
Does 15 CANARY PALM CT offer parking?
No, 15 CANARY PALM CT does not offer parking.
Does 15 CANARY PALM CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15 CANARY PALM CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 CANARY PALM CT have a pool?
No, 15 CANARY PALM CT does not have a pool.
Does 15 CANARY PALM CT have accessible units?
No, 15 CANARY PALM CT does not have accessible units.
Does 15 CANARY PALM CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 CANARY PALM CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 15 CANARY PALM CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 CANARY PALM CT does not have units with air conditioning.
