15 CANARY PALM CT

Amenities
Excellent Nocatee Rental property ready February 2nd.The Palms at Nocatee is a terrific neighborhood of both Townhomes and Single Family homes. Zoned for the NEW K-8 Palm Valley Academy. Located in a cul-de-sac, gives extra space and privacy. First floor living area with glass sliders opening to backyard space. All bedrooms upstairs with abundant natural light. Tenant Application with Background and Credit check required. Pets allowed per review and $250.00 non-refundable Pet Deposit. Appliances available except Washer/Dryer.