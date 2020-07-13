Apartment List
/
FL
/
new smyrna beach
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:40 AM

99 Apartments for rent in New Smyrna Beach, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some New Smyrna Beach apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 08:55pm
1 Unit Available
Sugartree Apartments
1801 Sugartree Cir, New Smyrna Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
Friendly staff make Sugartree in New Smyrna Beach, FL, your place to call home. Our affordable apartment homes with spacious floor plans make it easy to see why you will want to start calling Sugartree home.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:22am
8 Units Available
Lyme Stone Ranch
10101 Lymestone Ct, New Smyrna Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,020
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1167 sqft
Resort-style apartments in desirable New Smyrna Beach. Open concept floor plans with sought-after amenities such as fully equipped kitchens with dishwashers and private patios or balconies with views. Minutes from the shore.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
4 Riverwalk Drive
4 Riverwalk Dr, New Smyrna Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1603 sqft
True resort Living! One year old waterfront condo in the heart of New Smyrna Beach.

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
2111 Ocean Drive
2111 Ocean Drive, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
1800 sqft
OCEAN FRONT RENTAL, mid century, Newly renovated North Beach architecturally designed extremely private home. Lots of glass bring the outdoors in. Highly polished terrazzo floors, curved walls, extensive decking and fabulous new pool.

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Venetian Bay
3609 Romea Circle
3609 Romea Circle, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1824 sqft
Executive Townhouse, located in the prestigious community of Venetian Bay. This spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath, with loft, 2 car garage Parkside Townhouse offers maintenance free living.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Venetian Bay
440 N Airport Road
440 Airport Road, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1834 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 440 N Airport Road in New Smyrna Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
476 Shorewood Lane
476 Shorewood Lane, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1706 sqft
476 Shorewood Lane Available 07/15/20 HIDDEN PINES 2BR 2.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
829 E 12th Ave
829 12th Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2522 sqft
Walk to Beach! Private 3 bedroom 3 bath home with a beautiful yard! Great fenced in backyard for your 4 legged friends in our awesome dog friendly town! Keep up to date with a private wifi connection and high speed cable. Washer/Dryer in home.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
3501 S Atlantic Ave Apt 201
3501 Atlantic Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1060 sqft
VACATION RENTAL: Beautiful 2/2 king bed in the master. Direct Oceanfront Vacation rental on second floor. Washer & Dryer in unit. This condo is pet friendly with restrictions.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
823 E 21st Ave
823 East 21st Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1944 sqft
Short walk to Beach! Private 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with a tranquil backyard! Beautiful home with lots of space! Master bedroom has a queen bed, on suite bath and lots of closet space. Guest rooms feature a queen, 2 twins and a futon.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
601 N Atlantic Ave Apt 408
601 North Atlantic Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1160 sqft
Beautifully decorated 4th floor oceanfront unit in the prestigious Golden Arms Condos! 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms with balcony and ocean views! Just bring your bathing suit! Updated unit! Master bedroom features a queen bed, make up vanity, on suite

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Venetian Bay
3639 Romea Circle
3639 Romea Circle, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1900 sqft
Venetian Bay Beauty New Smyrna Beach - Offered is spacious, vaulted ceilings 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, townhome of Parkside in Venetian Bay. This is maintenance free living. It has all the upscale amenities Venetian Bay offers.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
443 Bouchelle Dr Apt 204
443 Bouchelle Island Boulevard, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1128 sqft
Fully furnished, 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo on Bouchelle Island, just $2,500/mo.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
835 E 16th Ave
835 16th Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1175 sqft
Walk to Beach! Private 2 bedroom 2 bath home with a beautiful yard! Great fenced in backyard for your 4 legged friends in our awesome dog friendly town! New tile floors! Keep up to date with a private wifi connection and high speed cable.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1517 Live Oak St
1517 Live Oak Street, New Smyrna Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1402 sqft
1517 Live Oak St Available 08/03/20 HEART of NEW SMYRNA BEACH salt water POOL HOME! - Enjoy life in this carefree home close to Downtown New Smyrna Beach and the Historic District, this house is walking distance to all popular events and the

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
4175 S Atlantic Ave Apt 316
4175 South Atlantic Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,800
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful oceanfront condo! This 1 bedroom 1 bathroom unit is furnished with a king bed in the bedroom with an on suite bathroom and queen size sofa bed in the living room. Keep up to date with a private wifi connection and high speed cable.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
656 Mt Olympus Blvd - 1
656 Mount Olympous Boulevard, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1300 sqft
This lovely 2 story townhouse is located in a safe and convenient family community with a community pool just around the corner; a playground across the street and a walking trail.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
1702 Palmetto Ct
1702 Palmetto Court, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1050 sqft
DUPLEX fenced in back yard washer/dryer hookup APPLY AT WWW.CFLRENT.COM

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
451 Bouchelle Dr #301
451 Bouchelle Island Boulevard, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1128 sqft
BOUCHELLE ISLAND - 2BR 2BA FURNISHED CONDO - AVAIL JUNE 1st 2020 - WELCOME TO THE SEA BREEZE AT BOUCHELLE ISLAND! Available NOW , come spend your summer here! This is a 3 month minimum rental period per the HOA.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
609 Yupon Ave
609 Yupon Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1254 sqft
Enjoy the Beach life! Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a garage and close to Flagler Ave! Great Backyard! Bring your 4 legged friends in our awesome dog friendly town! Close to shopping, restaurants and night life! Keep up to date with a private

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
512 S Pine St
512 South Pine Street, New Smyrna Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2900 sqft
Kick back and relax in this 'Mad Men' styled home and forget what decade youï¿½??re in! Walking distance to the beach and close to Flagler Ave.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
2124 S ATLANTIC AVENUE
2124 Atlantic Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
992 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom 1.5 bath condo newly remodeled with attached spacious one car garage. Stone counter tops, stainless steel appliances, freshly painted. Can be rented furnished or unfurnished. Washer and dryer are included in rent. Small pets OK.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
2662 Sicily Drive
2662 Sicily Drive, New Smyrna Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1452 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom two-story townhouse in The Landings at Sugar Mill. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, one car garage, and washer/dryer. Community pool and walking trail.
Results within 1 mile of New Smyrna Beach

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Waters Edge
1806 Masoud Court
1806 Masoud Court, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1977 sqft
Lake Front Waters Edge Beauty!!New Tile Floorings throughout.House is located in a nice and quite cul-de -sac .Split floor plan, Grand room with sliding doors to covered lanai, fans in all rooms , washer, dryer , fridge, nice size pantry .
City Guide for New Smyrna Beach, FL

Diamond dream when the sun don't shine / I close my eyes to see / Twelve wild horses in silver chains / Calling out to me / Oh Daytona, shine your light on me." (- Chris Rea, "Daytona")

The sunny skies and dreamy wonderment of Daytona Beach shine upon nearby New Smyrna Beach. Just 14 miles separate these two Florida beach cities. New Smyrna Beach has a history longer than this country--back to the ancient times of feather pens! A great immigration experiment in 1768 occurred, and 1,400 settlers were transported together to the New World. The colony here failed, but the town’s history picked up again a little over a century later when it incorporated. Today, its quiet streets, boat-friendly waterways, and white-sand beaches swell many-fold during tourist season. This is one of those old Florida towns that has retained its Southern charm rather than selling out to the glitz and glamour of its neighbors to the South. New Smyrna is a lady and she minds her manners, thank you very much. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in New Smyrna Beach, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some New Smyrna Beach apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

New Smyrna Beach 1 BedroomsNew Smyrna Beach 2 BedroomsNew Smyrna Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNew Smyrna Beach 3 BedroomsNew Smyrna Beach Apartments with Balcony
New Smyrna Beach Apartments with GarageNew Smyrna Beach Apartments with GymNew Smyrna Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNew Smyrna Beach Apartments with ParkingNew Smyrna Beach Apartments with Pool
New Smyrna Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerNew Smyrna Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew Smyrna Beach Furnished ApartmentsNew Smyrna Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FL
Winter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLApopka, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLDoctor Phillips, FLHunters Creek, FL
Viera West, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLHeathrow, FLWindermere, FLDeBary, FLTitusville, FLConway, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachOrange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus