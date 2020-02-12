All apartments in New Port Richey
New Port Richey, FL
6911 Julia Court 6911
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:41 AM

6911 Julia Court 6911

6911 Julia Court · (727) 300-9881
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6911 Julia Court, New Port Richey, FL 34652
Town of New Port Richey

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 6911 · Avail. now

$975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom with W/D connection - NEW PORT RICHEY - Property Id: 129877

Call today for more info - only $50 total application fee to apply!

727-300-9881

The Julia Court Cottages is a rental community located in the heart of New Port Richey, just minutes away from Downtown which features a yesteryear motif with cafes, boutiques, antique shopped, and a riverfront part. Just two miles away from a large Publix and two and a half miles from a large shopping center.

Monthly $40 Utility fee for water/sewer/trash in addition to rent

Home includes:
-2 Bedrooms
-1 Bath
-Kitchen
-Dining Room
-Living Room
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/129877
Property Id 129877

(RLNE5677719)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6911 Julia Court 6911 have any available units?
6911 Julia Court 6911 has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Port Richey, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Port Richey Rent Report.
What amenities does 6911 Julia Court 6911 have?
Some of 6911 Julia Court 6911's amenities include w/d hookup, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6911 Julia Court 6911 currently offering any rent specials?
6911 Julia Court 6911 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6911 Julia Court 6911 pet-friendly?
No, 6911 Julia Court 6911 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Port Richey.
Does 6911 Julia Court 6911 offer parking?
No, 6911 Julia Court 6911 does not offer parking.
Does 6911 Julia Court 6911 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6911 Julia Court 6911 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6911 Julia Court 6911 have a pool?
No, 6911 Julia Court 6911 does not have a pool.
Does 6911 Julia Court 6911 have accessible units?
No, 6911 Julia Court 6911 does not have accessible units.
Does 6911 Julia Court 6911 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6911 Julia Court 6911 does not have units with dishwashers.
