6911 Julia Court 6911

Amenities

w/d hookup range oven refrigerator

2 Bedroom with W/D connection - NEW PORT RICHEY - Property Id: 129877



Call today for more info - only $50 total application fee to apply!



727-300-9881



The Julia Court Cottages is a rental community located in the heart of New Port Richey, just minutes away from Downtown which features a yesteryear motif with cafes, boutiques, antique shopped, and a riverfront part. Just two miles away from a large Publix and two and a half miles from a large shopping center.



Monthly $40 Utility fee for water/sewer/trash in addition to rent



Home includes:

-2 Bedrooms

-1 Bath

-Kitchen

-Dining Room

-Living Room

