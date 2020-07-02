All apartments in New Port Richey
5341 Palmetto Road

Location

5341 Palmetto Road, New Port Richey, FL 34652

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large 10 bedroom 6 bath single family home rare rental opportunity. House has office, utility room, kitchen, dining room, den room and storage rooms.

$60 application fee per adult

12 month lease

Pets accepted at owner's discretion based upon breed and temperament and with $250 refundable pet fee.

Serious inquiries only.

Rental requirements

Stable rental history

No recent evictions

Stable source of income

Income of 3 times the rent

No recent criminal history

Security deposit is equal to rent

Move in costs: First & last & deposit, if applicant meets all requirements, if not and you're approved you may have to pay additional deposits.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5341 Palmetto Road have any available units?
5341 Palmetto Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Port Richey, FL.
How much is rent in New Port Richey, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Port Richey Rent Report.
What amenities does 5341 Palmetto Road have?
Some of 5341 Palmetto Road's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5341 Palmetto Road currently offering any rent specials?
5341 Palmetto Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5341 Palmetto Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5341 Palmetto Road is pet friendly.
Does 5341 Palmetto Road offer parking?
No, 5341 Palmetto Road does not offer parking.
Does 5341 Palmetto Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5341 Palmetto Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5341 Palmetto Road have a pool?
No, 5341 Palmetto Road does not have a pool.
Does 5341 Palmetto Road have accessible units?
No, 5341 Palmetto Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5341 Palmetto Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5341 Palmetto Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
