New Port Richey East, FL
8690 Candida Lane
8690 Candida Lane

8690 Candida Ln · No Longer Available
Location

8690 Candida Ln, New Port Richey East, FL 34668

Amenities

new construction
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
new construction
New Townhomes at AVILA BAY! - Apply NOW - NO APPLICATION FEES & ONE MONTH FREE RENT, Pool Opening Summer 2020!!! - Avila Bay is a luxury community of 2,3, & 4 bedroom Townhome rentals. Be the first to rent a newly
constructed townhome with all the latest designer touches with high ceilings, a kitchen designed for entertaining with custom cabinets, new counters, black appliances, and split floor plan full of ample closets and storage space. Enjoy the master bedroom and bathroom suited for ultimate privacy that comes with a walk-in closet that has built in shelving. Make this beautiful house your new home by applying today!

This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is waived for a limited time. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application. This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.

(RLNE5243057)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8690 Candida Lane have any available units?
8690 Candida Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Port Richey East, FL.
Is 8690 Candida Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8690 Candida Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8690 Candida Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8690 Candida Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Port Richey East.
Does 8690 Candida Lane offer parking?
No, 8690 Candida Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8690 Candida Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8690 Candida Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8690 Candida Lane have a pool?
Yes, 8690 Candida Lane has a pool.
Does 8690 Candida Lane have accessible units?
No, 8690 Candida Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8690 Candida Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8690 Candida Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8690 Candida Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8690 Candida Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
