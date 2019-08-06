All apartments in New Port Richey East
Last updated August 6 2019 at 3:39 PM

8131 Gabriel Drive

8131 Gabriel Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8131 Gabriel Drive, New Port Richey East, FL 34668
Orchid Lake West

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com - Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8131 Gabriel Drive have any available units?
8131 Gabriel Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Port Richey East, FL.
Is 8131 Gabriel Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8131 Gabriel Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8131 Gabriel Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8131 Gabriel Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8131 Gabriel Drive offer parking?
No, 8131 Gabriel Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8131 Gabriel Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8131 Gabriel Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8131 Gabriel Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8131 Gabriel Drive has a pool.
Does 8131 Gabriel Drive have accessible units?
No, 8131 Gabriel Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8131 Gabriel Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8131 Gabriel Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8131 Gabriel Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8131 Gabriel Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
