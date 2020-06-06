All apartments in Neptune Beach
Neptune Beach, FL
822 1st Street - 824
Last updated June 6 2020 at 11:10 PM

822 1st Street - 824

822 1st Street · No Longer Available
Location

822 1st Street, Neptune Beach, FL 32266
Neptune Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Be the first to live in this spacious light-filled 2nd floor 2 bedroom/1 bath apartment that just went through a complete gut renovation. Kitchen has new cabinets with slow-close hinges, quartz counter tops, and high-end stainless-steel appliances. A brand new Carrier central HVAC, with a Nest Learning thermostat was just installed. There is also an in-unit washer/dryer. Pets are welcomed with a $250 non-refundable pet fee, and pet rent. This desirable property has all the charm you'd expect from a 1946 Neptune Beach home, but has been updated with all the modern conveniences one might wish to have.

After completing our online application, there is a $50 background fee which is used to run a credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification. Upon approval, the 1 month security is payable to reserve the unit. Upon lease signing, the 1st month's rent is payable. 12-month lease required. Call or text Glenn at (904) 274-0294 to arrange a showing.
5 unit property, with two separate buildings. The front building is two stories, with 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartments on each floor. The back building is two stores, with 3 apartments; a furnished studio, a one bedroom/one bath, and a 2 bedroom/1 bath. Back building also have 5 enclosed garages, which are available to rent separately. Property otherwise has plenty of on site parking and is only 1/2 block from the beach, and 5 minute walk to the Beaches Town Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 822 1st Street - 824 have any available units?
822 1st Street - 824 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Neptune Beach, FL.
What amenities does 822 1st Street - 824 have?
Some of 822 1st Street - 824's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 822 1st Street - 824 currently offering any rent specials?
822 1st Street - 824 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 822 1st Street - 824 pet-friendly?
Yes, 822 1st Street - 824 is pet friendly.
Does 822 1st Street - 824 offer parking?
Yes, 822 1st Street - 824 offers parking.
Does 822 1st Street - 824 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 822 1st Street - 824 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 822 1st Street - 824 have a pool?
No, 822 1st Street - 824 does not have a pool.
Does 822 1st Street - 824 have accessible units?
No, 822 1st Street - 824 does not have accessible units.
Does 822 1st Street - 824 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 822 1st Street - 824 has units with dishwashers.
Does 822 1st Street - 824 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 822 1st Street - 824 has units with air conditioning.

