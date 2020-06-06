822 1st Street - 824

Amenities
Be the first to live in this spacious light-filled 2nd floor 2 bedroom/1 bath apartment that just went through a complete gut renovation. Kitchen has new cabinets with slow-close hinges, quartz counter tops, and high-end stainless-steel appliances. A brand new Carrier central HVAC, with a Nest Learning thermostat was just installed. There is also an in-unit washer/dryer. Pets are welcomed with a $250 non-refundable pet fee, and pet rent. This desirable property has all the charm you'd expect from a 1946 Neptune Beach home, but has been updated with all the modern conveniences one might wish to have.
After completing our online application, there is a $50 background fee which is used to run a credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification. Upon approval, the 1 month security is payable to reserve the unit. Upon lease signing, the 1st month's rent is payable. 12-month lease required. Call or text Glenn at (904) 274-0294 to arrange a showing.
5 unit property, with two separate buildings. The front building is two stories, with 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartments on each floor. The back building is two stores, with 3 apartments; a furnished studio, a one bedroom/one bath, and a 2 bedroom/1 bath. Back building also have 5 enclosed garages, which are available to rent separately. Property otherwise has plenty of on site parking and is only 1/2 block from the beach, and 5 minute walk to the Beaches Town Center.