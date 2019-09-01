617 Oak Street

Amenities

garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic Family Home in Neptune Beach! Custome Lease term! - Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath home located in Neptune Beach in the very desirable Bal Harbour Estates community. Spacious remodeled home featuring a large open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, slate counter tops, large island with tons of storage and seating areas. Custom woodwork and built-ins throughout this family home. Bright and open layout features a separate family room or master suite. Nice office space for homework or for quite reading.Large fenced in backyard with outdoor kitchen. Over sized 2 car garage. Quite neighborhood just a bike ride away from sandy beaches, great restaurants and shopping. Lease term 6 months or negotiable for a shorter term not under 3 months.



(RLNE3707812)