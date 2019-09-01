All apartments in Neptune Beach
Neptune Beach, FL
617 Oak Street
617 Oak Street

617 Oak Street · No Longer Available
Location

617 Oak Street, Neptune Beach, FL 32266
Neptune Beach

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic Family Home in Neptune Beach! Custome Lease term! - Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath home located in Neptune Beach in the very desirable Bal Harbour Estates community. Spacious remodeled home featuring a large open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, slate counter tops, large island with tons of storage and seating areas. Custom woodwork and built-ins throughout this family home. Bright and open layout features a separate family room or master suite. Nice office space for homework or for quite reading.Large fenced in backyard with outdoor kitchen. Over sized 2 car garage. Quite neighborhood just a bike ride away from sandy beaches, great restaurants and shopping. Lease term 6 months or negotiable for a shorter term not under 3 months.

(RLNE3707812)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 617 Oak Street have any available units?
617 Oak Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Neptune Beach, FL.
Is 617 Oak Street currently offering any rent specials?
617 Oak Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 617 Oak Street pet-friendly?
No, 617 Oak Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Neptune Beach.
Does 617 Oak Street offer parking?
Yes, 617 Oak Street offers parking.
Does 617 Oak Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 617 Oak Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 617 Oak Street have a pool?
No, 617 Oak Street does not have a pool.
Does 617 Oak Street have accessible units?
No, 617 Oak Street does not have accessible units.
Does 617 Oak Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 617 Oak Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 617 Oak Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 617 Oak Street does not have units with air conditioning.
