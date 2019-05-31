All apartments in Neptune Beach
Find more places like 327 South Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Neptune Beach, FL
/
327 South Street
Last updated May 31 2019 at 11:43 AM

327 South Street

327 South Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Neptune Beach
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

327 South Street, Neptune Beach, FL 32266
Neptune Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2nd Floor, 2 BR / 1.5 BA Beach House for Rent in Neptune Beach! - Excellent, 2nd Floor, 2 Bed, 1.5 Bath Beach Home for rent in Neptune Beach! Walk to the ocean! Fresh Paint! All tile floors in living room, kitchen and bathrooms! Comes with all stainless steel kitchen appliances even including washer and dryer! Plenty of places to park! Travertine kitchen counters. Owner maintains the lawn!

Reservation Fee equal to Security Deposit due within 24 hours of approval. Along with Lease Preparation Fee of $125 in order to reserve property.

(RLNE2600002)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 327 South Street have any available units?
327 South Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Neptune Beach, FL.
Is 327 South Street currently offering any rent specials?
327 South Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 327 South Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 327 South Street is pet friendly.
Does 327 South Street offer parking?
No, 327 South Street does not offer parking.
Does 327 South Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 327 South Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 327 South Street have a pool?
No, 327 South Street does not have a pool.
Does 327 South Street have accessible units?
No, 327 South Street does not have accessible units.
Does 327 South Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 327 South Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 327 South Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 327 South Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Neptune Beach 2 BedroomsNeptune Beach Apartments with Pools
Neptune Beach Apartments with Washer-DryersNeptune Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Neptune Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GANocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FL
Oakleaf Plantation, FLAsbury Lake, FLSt. Augustine, FLKingsland, GABellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLFruit Cove, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville