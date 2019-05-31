327 South Street

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly stainless steel

2nd Floor, 2 BR / 1.5 BA Beach House for Rent in Neptune Beach! - Excellent, 2nd Floor, 2 Bed, 1.5 Bath Beach Home for rent in Neptune Beach! Walk to the ocean! Fresh Paint! All tile floors in living room, kitchen and bathrooms! Comes with all stainless steel kitchen appliances even including washer and dryer! Plenty of places to park! Travertine kitchen counters. Owner maintains the lawn!



Reservation Fee equal to Security Deposit due within 24 hours of approval. Along with Lease Preparation Fee of $125 in order to reserve property.



(RLNE2600002)