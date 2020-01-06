319 2ND ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Steps to Beach with attached 1 car garage!! Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom and 2 bath plus a 10 x 10 office or bonus room. Freshly painted with soft grey throughout and gorgeous gray vinyl plank flooring completely redone downstairs with full bath and bonus room. Upstairs gorgeous vaulted high ceilings with extra windows and stone wood burning fireplace. Master bedroom upstairs with walk in closet. Nice open kitchen with brand new counter height quartz counter top. Nice wood deck for relaxing and barbecuing. Vacant and ready to go!! You wont be disappointed in this tastefully stunning TH one block to beach and walking distance to the best shops, restaurants, and entertainment.