Home
/
Neptune Beach, FL
/
319 2ND ST
Last updated January 6 2020 at 1:48 PM

319 2ND ST

319 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

319 2nd Street, Neptune Beach, FL 32266
Neptune Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Steps to Beach with attached 1 car garage!! Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom and 2 bath plus a 10 x 10 office or bonus room. Freshly painted with soft grey throughout and gorgeous gray vinyl plank flooring completely redone downstairs with full bath and bonus room. Upstairs gorgeous vaulted high ceilings with extra windows and stone wood burning fireplace. Master bedroom upstairs with walk in closet. Nice open kitchen with brand new counter height quartz counter top. Nice wood deck for relaxing and barbecuing. Vacant and ready to go!! You wont be disappointed in this tastefully stunning TH one block to beach and walking distance to the best shops, restaurants, and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 319 2ND ST have any available units?
319 2ND ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Neptune Beach, FL.
What amenities does 319 2ND ST have?
Some of 319 2ND ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 319 2ND ST currently offering any rent specials?
319 2ND ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 319 2ND ST pet-friendly?
No, 319 2ND ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Neptune Beach.
Does 319 2ND ST offer parking?
Yes, 319 2ND ST offers parking.
Does 319 2ND ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 319 2ND ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 319 2ND ST have a pool?
No, 319 2ND ST does not have a pool.
Does 319 2ND ST have accessible units?
No, 319 2ND ST does not have accessible units.
Does 319 2ND ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 319 2ND ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 319 2ND ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 319 2ND ST does not have units with air conditioning.
