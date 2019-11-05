301 2nd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

*Fully Furnished and includes Utilities, Wifi, and Washer/Dryer*



This is a luxury experience at A+ location adjacent to Neptune Beach entertainment district and 1.5 blocks to beach. You cannot get any closer to the best restaurants, bars, and boutiques the beaches have to offer. Completely renovated property with brand new kitchen, appliances, , floors, bathroom, and new queen-size memory foam mattresses, washer/dryer, 55' TV with Roku. Property comfortably sleeps 4 adults in 2 bedrooms and has additional trundle bed with 2 twin mattresses for guests or kids.



No Pets Allowed



