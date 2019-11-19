All apartments in Neptune Beach
223 HOPKINS ST
223 HOPKINS ST

223 Hopkins Street · No Longer Available
Location

223 Hopkins Street, Neptune Beach, FL 32266
Neptune Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
microwave
Unbelievable beach home just two short blocks to the beach! You'll love the open floor plan, fabulous kitchen w/ island, and backyard that is perfect for entertaining (fire-pit and evening lights). Home has wood floors, super-sleek bathrooms, separate office/playroom, and a lovely front porch for those ocean breezes. Beach chairs included! Convenient to all the shopping and great restaurants at Beaches Town Center. 'A' rated elementary and high schools for the kiddos! See this home before it's too late! Sorry, no pets. ** Available October 20th **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 223 HOPKINS ST have any available units?
223 HOPKINS ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Neptune Beach, FL.
What amenities does 223 HOPKINS ST have?
Some of 223 HOPKINS ST's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 223 HOPKINS ST currently offering any rent specials?
223 HOPKINS ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 223 HOPKINS ST pet-friendly?
No, 223 HOPKINS ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Neptune Beach.
Does 223 HOPKINS ST offer parking?
Yes, 223 HOPKINS ST offers parking.
Does 223 HOPKINS ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 223 HOPKINS ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 223 HOPKINS ST have a pool?
No, 223 HOPKINS ST does not have a pool.
Does 223 HOPKINS ST have accessible units?
No, 223 HOPKINS ST does not have accessible units.
Does 223 HOPKINS ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 223 HOPKINS ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 223 HOPKINS ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 223 HOPKINS ST does not have units with air conditioning.
