223 HOPKINS ST

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Unbelievable beach home just two short blocks to the beach! You'll love the open floor plan, fabulous kitchen w/ island, and backyard that is perfect for entertaining (fire-pit and evening lights). Home has wood floors, super-sleek bathrooms, separate office/playroom, and a lovely front porch for those ocean breezes. Beach chairs included! Convenient to all the shopping and great restaurants at Beaches Town Center. 'A' rated elementary and high schools for the kiddos! See this home before it's too late! Sorry, no pets. ** Available October 20th **