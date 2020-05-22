214 Florida Boulevard - 1

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

1.5 blocks from the beach! Two bedroom one bath top floor apartment. The kitchen been completely redone. The bathroom has also been upgraded. Nice sized porch area for outdoor space. Washer and dryer connections on porch. Plenty of parking. No Pets for this unit available now.