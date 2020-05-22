All apartments in Neptune Beach
214 Florida Boulevard - 1
214 Florida Boulevard - 1

214 Florida Blvd
Location

214 Florida Blvd, Neptune Beach, FL 32266
Neptune Beach

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
1.5 blocks from the beach! Two bedroom one bath top floor apartment. The kitchen been completely redone. The bathroom has also been upgraded. Nice sized porch area for outdoor space. Washer and dryer connections on porch. Plenty of parking. No Pets for this unit available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 214 Florida Boulevard - 1 have any available units?
214 Florida Boulevard - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Neptune Beach, FL.
What amenities does 214 Florida Boulevard - 1 have?
Some of 214 Florida Boulevard - 1's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 214 Florida Boulevard - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
214 Florida Boulevard - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 Florida Boulevard - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 214 Florida Boulevard - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Neptune Beach.
Does 214 Florida Boulevard - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 214 Florida Boulevard - 1 offers parking.
Does 214 Florida Boulevard - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 214 Florida Boulevard - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 Florida Boulevard - 1 have a pool?
No, 214 Florida Boulevard - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 214 Florida Boulevard - 1 have accessible units?
No, 214 Florida Boulevard - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 214 Florida Boulevard - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 214 Florida Boulevard - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 214 Florida Boulevard - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 214 Florida Boulevard - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
