Neptune Beach, FL
1603 ARROWHEAD TRL
Last updated December 6 2019 at 6:40 AM

1603 ARROWHEAD TRL

1603 Arrowhead Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1603 Arrowhead Trail, Neptune Beach, FL 32266
Neptune Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
This Neptune Beach Single Family Home is located on a corner lot with century old oak tress providing lots of shade in the Florida summer. This home is in walking distance of Neptune Beach Elementary. Zoned for Fletcher Middle and High Schools This is a traditional style home with hardwood floors and carpeting. The large family room with fireplace and large picture frame windows overlooks the lush back yard and swimming pool. the home also has a formal living room and dining room that can be used as an office. Kitchen has eat in breakfast area. Screened lanai / porch is ideal for evening dinners. The Lawn and pool care is included in the monthly rent. Ready for move in immediately!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1603 ARROWHEAD TRL have any available units?
1603 ARROWHEAD TRL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Neptune Beach, FL.
What amenities does 1603 ARROWHEAD TRL have?
Some of 1603 ARROWHEAD TRL's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1603 ARROWHEAD TRL currently offering any rent specials?
1603 ARROWHEAD TRL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1603 ARROWHEAD TRL pet-friendly?
No, 1603 ARROWHEAD TRL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Neptune Beach.
Does 1603 ARROWHEAD TRL offer parking?
No, 1603 ARROWHEAD TRL does not offer parking.
Does 1603 ARROWHEAD TRL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1603 ARROWHEAD TRL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1603 ARROWHEAD TRL have a pool?
Yes, 1603 ARROWHEAD TRL has a pool.
Does 1603 ARROWHEAD TRL have accessible units?
No, 1603 ARROWHEAD TRL does not have accessible units.
Does 1603 ARROWHEAD TRL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1603 ARROWHEAD TRL has units with dishwashers.
Does 1603 ARROWHEAD TRL have units with air conditioning?
No, 1603 ARROWHEAD TRL does not have units with air conditioning.
