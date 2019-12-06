1603 ARROWHEAD TRL

1603 Arrowhead Trail, Neptune Beach, FL 32266 Neptune Beach
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
This Neptune Beach Single Family Home is located on a corner lot with century old oak tress providing lots of shade in the Florida summer. This home is in walking distance of Neptune Beach Elementary. Zoned for Fletcher Middle and High Schools This is a traditional style home with hardwood floors and carpeting. The large family room with fireplace and large picture frame windows overlooks the lush back yard and swimming pool. the home also has a formal living room and dining room that can be used as an office. Kitchen has eat in breakfast area. Screened lanai / porch is ideal for evening dinners. The Lawn and pool care is included in the monthly rent. Ready for move in immediately!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
