Neptune Beach, FL
1412 STRAND ST
Last updated July 20 2019

1412 STRAND ST

1412 Strand Street · No Longer Available
Location

1412 Strand Street, Neptune Beach, FL 32266
Neptune Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Neptune Beach oceanside 1/1 ground level across street from ocean! Perfect for a beach lover seeking peace & quiet! Apartment has just been totally renovated: new kitchen with new flattop range & fan, refrigerator, granite countertops, & Thomasville custom wood cabinets! the new bath has new large tile shower, vanity &sink, and fixtures! New easy to maintain wood tile flooring throughout! NEW electric CH&A unit is very energy efficient and keeps unit very comfortable! The apartment offers the convenience of a washer/dryer unit!Walk across street to beach access for lovely walks on the beach. Located in prestigious and quiet old beach neighborhood in the heart of Neptune Beach. Sorry no pets, no smoking, only 1 person allowed call owner for apt.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1412 STRAND ST have any available units?
1412 STRAND ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Neptune Beach, FL.
What amenities does 1412 STRAND ST have?
Some of 1412 STRAND ST's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1412 STRAND ST currently offering any rent specials?
1412 STRAND ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1412 STRAND ST pet-friendly?
No, 1412 STRAND ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Neptune Beach.
Does 1412 STRAND ST offer parking?
No, 1412 STRAND ST does not offer parking.
Does 1412 STRAND ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1412 STRAND ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1412 STRAND ST have a pool?
No, 1412 STRAND ST does not have a pool.
Does 1412 STRAND ST have accessible units?
No, 1412 STRAND ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1412 STRAND ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1412 STRAND ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1412 STRAND ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1412 STRAND ST does not have units with air conditioning.
