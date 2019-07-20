1412 STRAND ST

Amenities

Neptune Beach oceanside 1/1 ground level across street from ocean! Perfect for a beach lover seeking peace & quiet! Apartment has just been totally renovated: new kitchen with new flattop range & fan, refrigerator, granite countertops, & Thomasville custom wood cabinets! the new bath has new large tile shower, vanity &sink, and fixtures! New easy to maintain wood tile flooring throughout! NEW electric CH&A unit is very energy efficient and keeps unit very comfortable! The apartment offers the convenience of a washer/dryer unit!Walk across street to beach access for lovely walks on the beach. Located in prestigious and quiet old beach neighborhood in the heart of Neptune Beach. Sorry no pets, no smoking, only 1 person allowed call owner for apt.