Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

NEPTUNE BEACH TOWNHOUSE FOR RENT. From the Intra-coastal east on Atlantic Boulevard, right on 3rd St to property on right. 2 bedrooms 2.5 baths, living/dining room, kitchen (R/R/MW/DW), CHA, washer/dryer, 1221 sf, offstreet parking, $1900 sec dep, 1 year lease, may consider pet w/NRPF, remodeled townhouse in the heart of Neptune Beach, 3 blocks from the ocean [pm hs] available August 1.