1000 3RD ST

NEPTUNE BEACH ! Walk across the street & be at OCEAN. 2 BEDROOM/ 2 BATH APT. Ground floor w/ small fenced in backyard space & an outside shower. Kitchen has appliances; Range, dishwasher & refrigerator. Woodtone, Oak cabinets & formica countertops. Tile floors in Entry, Kitchen, both baths & hallway. The Living RM/Dining RM combo has new Laminate floors which are a driftwood look. (light tans and gray tones). Both B.R's have same Laminate flooring. The Master B.R. has a walk in closet & private full bath. Queen size bed will fit. - 2nd B.R. has a regular size closet & full bath in hallway adjacent to this B.R. Washer & Dryer hook-up closet in the hallway & Linen Closet. The interior paint is Off-White. Baths are painted Aqua-Blue. 1 year LEASE. Jarboe Park next door.