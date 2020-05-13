All apartments in Neptune Beach
1000 3RD ST
Last updated May 13 2020 at 2:11 PM

1000 3RD ST

1000 3rd Street · (904) 208-0941
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1000 3rd Street, Neptune Beach, FL 32266
Neptune Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit #A · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 941 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
NEPTUNE BEACH ! Walk across the street & be at OCEAN. 2 BEDROOM/ 2 BATH APT. Ground floor w/ small fenced in backyard space & an outside shower. Kitchen has appliances; Range, dishwasher & refrigerator. Woodtone, Oak cabinets & formica countertops. Tile floors in Entry, Kitchen, both baths & hallway. The Living RM/Dining RM combo has new Laminate floors which are a driftwood look. (light tans and gray tones). Both B.R's have same Laminate flooring. The Master B.R. has a walk in closet & private full bath. Queen size bed will fit. - 2nd B.R. has a regular size closet & full bath in hallway adjacent to this B.R. Washer & Dryer hook-up closet in the hallway & Linen Closet. The interior paint is Off-White. Baths are painted Aqua-Blue. 1 year LEASE. Jarboe Park next door.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 3RD ST have any available units?
1000 3RD ST has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1000 3RD ST have?
Some of 1000 3RD ST's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 3RD ST currently offering any rent specials?
1000 3RD ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 3RD ST pet-friendly?
No, 1000 3RD ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Neptune Beach.
Does 1000 3RD ST offer parking?
Yes, 1000 3RD ST does offer parking.
Does 1000 3RD ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1000 3RD ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 3RD ST have a pool?
No, 1000 3RD ST does not have a pool.
Does 1000 3RD ST have accessible units?
No, 1000 3RD ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 3RD ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1000 3RD ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 1000 3RD ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1000 3RD ST does not have units with air conditioning.
