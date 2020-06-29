All apartments in Nassau County
Find more places like 96143 Piedmont Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nassau County, FL
/
96143 Piedmont Drive
Last updated March 2 2020 at 3:57 PM

96143 Piedmont Drive

96143 Piedmont Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

96143 Piedmont Drive, Nassau County, FL 32034

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN SPECIAL, sign a 12 month lease and get half off 2nd full month’s rent! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 96143 Piedmont Drive have any available units?
96143 Piedmont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nassau County, FL.
Is 96143 Piedmont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
96143 Piedmont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 96143 Piedmont Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 96143 Piedmont Drive is pet friendly.
Does 96143 Piedmont Drive offer parking?
No, 96143 Piedmont Drive does not offer parking.
Does 96143 Piedmont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 96143 Piedmont Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 96143 Piedmont Drive have a pool?
No, 96143 Piedmont Drive does not have a pool.
Does 96143 Piedmont Drive have accessible units?
No, 96143 Piedmont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 96143 Piedmont Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 96143 Piedmont Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 96143 Piedmont Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 96143 Piedmont Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vintage Amelia Island
1016 South 14th Street
Fernandina Beach, FL 32034
Marsh Cove & Somerset
123 W Hirth Rd
Fernandina Beach, FL 32034
Courtney Isles
86195 Courtney Isles Way
Yulee, FL 32097
Beach House at Amelia
85041 Christian Way
Yulee, FL 32097

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GALake City, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLNeptune Beach, FLKingsland, GASawgrass, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL
Fruit Cove, FLAsbury Lake, FLWorld Golf Village, FLStarke, FLSt. Simons, GASt. Augustine, FLVillano Beach, FLDock Junction, GASt. Augustine Shores, FLButler Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaCollege of Coastal Georgia
Florida State College at Jacksonville