apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:48 PM
185 Apartments for rent in Naranja, FL with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
13997 SW 275th St
13997 Southwest 275th Street, Naranja, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath with loft and 1 car garage corner town home. Spacious home with lots of storage, tile downstairs and carpet upstairs. Community clubhouse, pool and gym. NO PETS.
Results within 1 mile of Naranja
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
8 Units Available
Alcazar Apartment Villas
14981 SW 283rd St, Miami-Dade County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1283 sqft
This 288-unit apartment community is made up of 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
27603 SW 133rd Ave
27603 Southwest 133rd Avenue, Miami-Dade County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
New Construction multi-gen home renting In-Laws Quarters. Full 1 bed 1 bath with kitchenette, living area, private entrance, parking, all utilities Included. Full size washer and dryer inside unit. Accordian shutters, no carpet. Easy to show.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Princeton
13944 SW 259th Way
13944 Southwest 259th Street, Princeton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
Brand new 4 Bedrooms 3 1/2 Bathrooms townhouse One 1/2 bathroom downstairs. Concrete walls and roof. Impact windows and doors. Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances & quartz counter tops. Tile floors throughout.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Princeton
24864 SW 129th Path
24864 Southwest 129th Path, Princeton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
This lovely home is located in Princeton, within the Chanti Clare community. The home is in a very quiet neighborhood. The house has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a very spacious yard. The property has tile and carpeting throughout the home.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Princeton
13920 SW 259th Way
13920 Southwest 259th Street, Princeton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
Brand new 4 BD/3 1/2 BA townhouse (1 BD/1BA downstairs) built to endure any hurricane safely with ease & comfort: concrete walls & roof, high impact windows & doors. Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances & quartz countertops.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Princeton
11009 SW 239th St
11009 SW 239th St, Princeton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
Unit has 3 bedrooms downstairs, and a 350+ sq ft loft upstairs (4th bedroom). 2 full bathrooms downstairs. floors downstairs are polished concrete, upstairs is carpet.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
4127 NE 26th St
4127 Northeast 26th Street, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1256 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful & Spacious 2/2.5 Townhome in Waterstone - Property Id: 316123 Each bedroom w/ full bath. Large social areas with open kitchen, fence backyard, indoor washer and dryer and 1/2 bath. Property in Excellent Condition.
Results within 5 miles of Naranja
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
2 Units Available
Palm Breeze at Keys Gate
1140 SE 24th Rd, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1535 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,864
1740 sqft
Close to some of Key Largo's best beaches. Three- and four-bedroom apartments with air conditioning, oversized closets and efficient appliances in a gated Tuscan-style community with a clubhouse, playground and two resort-style swimming pools.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Princeton
25052 SW 115th Ave
25052 Southwest 115th Avenue, Princeton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1828 sqft
Amazing Townhouse 3Be/2.5Ba A MUST SEE! - Property Id: 179233 A MUST SEE!!! Like New Townhouse- do not miss this opportunity to live in this beautiful townhouse 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths upstairs kitchen w/ granite, new s/s appliances, pantry.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Princeton
23971 SW 109th Path
23971 SW 109th Path, Princeton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Amazing new construction villa!!! 3Be/2Ba - Property Id: 216914 A MUST SEE!!!! ...
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Princeton
12422 SW 250th Ter
12422 Southwest 250th Terrace, Princeton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
REMODELED KITCHEN, WITH BRAND NEW APPLIANCES, FRESHLY PAINTED, ALL TILE TRHOUGH , ONE STORY HOME WITH COVERED TERRACE PERFECT FOR FAMILY FENCE PATIO, PETS OK, EAT IN KITCHEN WITH A WALKING PANTRY, KITCHEN OPEN TO THE FAMILY ROOM, FORMAL DINING AND
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Princeton
11476 SW 248th Ln
11476 Southwest 248th Lane, Princeton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1668 sqft
Amazing New Townhouse at Artesa 3Be/2.5Ba - Property Id: 178913 Beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath villa with 2 car spaces, at Artesa.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1040 NE 30th Ave
1040 NE 30th Ave, Homestead, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1776 sqft
Portofino East townhouse,gated community,newly renovated. Garage & fenced in backyard. Must see. Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5878245)
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
South Miami Heights
19851 SW 114th Ave
19851 Southwest 114th Avenue, South Miami Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
RENOVTED APARTMENT . 2 FULL BATHROOMS AND ITALIAN KITCHEN WITH SS APPLIANCES ,WASHER AND DRYER IS IN COMMON AREA WATER INCLUDED . GOOD PARKING SPOTS ON LOCK BOX
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Princeton
24204 SW 109th Path
24204 Southwest 109th Path, Princeton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Amazing Single Home at Bluewaters 3be/2ba - Property Id: 205944 A must see!!!....
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
1149 Independence Trail
1149 Independence Trail, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fabulous 2 Bed/2 Bath,first floor,lake view condo in gated community. Updated, washer and dryer combo inside the unit, screened back porch, storage closet, split floor plan, master with walk-in closet. Community Pool. This must see, will not last!
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
2863 SE 15 RD
2863 Southeast 15th Road, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
3/2.5 Town Home on the lake in Keys Cove - Property Id: 298548 2 story 3/2.5 unit in Keys Cove on the lake. Gated community with in walking distance of parks, public transportation and Homestead Trolley.
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
2393 Se 14 St
2393 Southeast 14th Street, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1731 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in Homestead. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, pool, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, playground, and lake view.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
990 NE 33rd Ter
990 Northeast 33rd Terrace, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LOvely unit in Monterey! This first floor unit will not disappoint, and has been freshly painted! Spacious layout with all tile floors in the living areas. Gated community with security, clubhouse, swimming pool, and gym.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
10417 SW 231st Ter
10417 SW 231st Terrace, Miami-Dade County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
Gorgeous Single Family Home in Enclave community at Cutler Bay.Three minutes away from Turnpike exit 11 and four miles from Black Point Park and Marina. This beautiful home has two story with 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Oasis
134 SE 28th Ter
134 Southeast 28th Terrace, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Beautiful Condo with 3 Bed / 2 Full Bath / 1 Parking Space + lots of guest. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and granite counter top. Tile in living areas and carpet in bedrooms...
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Princeton
10773 SW 229th St
10773 Southwest 229th Street, Princeton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
WELCOME HOME!! Beautiful, Spectacular and spacious single-family home with a huge backyard for rent!! This property is complete with brand new floors, kitchen, and appliances including a double door stainless steel refrigerator.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
South Miami Heights
11040 SW 196th St
11040 Southwest 196th Street, South Miami Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
809 sqft
Spacious apartment strategically located in the heart of Cutler Bay Near Major Highways and Charter Schools. This nicely renovated apartment has an abundance of natural light during day time.
