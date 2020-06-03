All apartments in Naples
1200 Gulf Shore BLVD N

1200 Gulf Shore Boulevard North · (888) 534-1116
Location

1200 Gulf Shore Boulevard North, Naples, FL 34102
Coquina Sands

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 404 · Avail. now

$7,500

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1810 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
guest parking
internet access
The Parador is located along Gulf Shore Boulevard in the Coquina Sands neighborhood, walking distance to Lowdermilk Park. Also a short walk to the Naples Beach and Golf Hotel and close to the dining and shopping on Fifth Avenue South and the Third Street Historic District in Old Naples. This 4th floor condo offers an open floor plan, beautiful views of the sunset over the Gulf. Updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, tile throughout, den/study, large television in living room and master bedroom, basic cable, internet, High Definition televisions. Storage room offers bikes and beach chairs for tenants use. Secured entry to building, community pool, covered parking and plenty of guest parking. The association requires a minimum rental of 90 days. Sorry, no pets are allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 Gulf Shore BLVD N have any available units?
1200 Gulf Shore BLVD N has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does 1200 Gulf Shore BLVD N have?
Some of 1200 Gulf Shore BLVD N's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1200 Gulf Shore BLVD N currently offering any rent specials?
1200 Gulf Shore BLVD N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 Gulf Shore BLVD N pet-friendly?
No, 1200 Gulf Shore BLVD N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples.
Does 1200 Gulf Shore BLVD N offer parking?
Yes, 1200 Gulf Shore BLVD N does offer parking.
Does 1200 Gulf Shore BLVD N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1200 Gulf Shore BLVD N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 Gulf Shore BLVD N have a pool?
Yes, 1200 Gulf Shore BLVD N has a pool.
Does 1200 Gulf Shore BLVD N have accessible units?
No, 1200 Gulf Shore BLVD N does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 Gulf Shore BLVD N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1200 Gulf Shore BLVD N has units with dishwashers.
