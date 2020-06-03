1200 Gulf Shore BLVD N

Amenities

The Parador is located along Gulf Shore Boulevard in the Coquina Sands neighborhood, walking distance to Lowdermilk Park. Also a short walk to the Naples Beach and Golf Hotel and close to the dining and shopping on Fifth Avenue South and the Third Street Historic District in Old Naples. This 4th floor condo offers an open floor plan, beautiful views of the sunset over the Gulf. Updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, tile throughout, den/study, large television in living room and master bedroom, basic cable, internet, High Definition televisions. Storage room offers bikes and beach chairs for tenants use. Secured entry to building, community pool, covered parking and plenty of guest parking. The association requires a minimum rental of 90 days. Sorry, no pets are allowed.