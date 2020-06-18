30531 PGA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly hot tub

4 Bed/2 bath house ~ Mt Plymount FL - Property Id: 19804



Beautiful 4-bedrooms house, 3 of the bedrooms come with large walk-in closets, 2 full bathrooms Master Bedroom with hot tub and separate shower, spacious front yard, huge back-yard that features an inviting exterior back porch. Prime location in Mt. Plymouth, FL, easy access to major highways ~The Wekiva Parkway (SR- 429), SR-46; OBT; I-4 ~ making it a great option at the time of your commute in the greatest Orlando Metropolitan area, and more features that make it the perfect home for you and your family.

~ Rent included Landscaping maintenance.

~ Pet will be considered non- refundable fees apply and monthly fee.



THE HOUSE IS READY TO MOVE IN. Se Habla Espaol

Call or txt today: 407-801-3274.

Apply at Turbo Tenant:

http://bit.ly/2nxy3UH

(RLNE5735136)