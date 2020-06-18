All apartments in Mount Plymouth
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

30531 PGA Drive

30531 Pga Drive · No Longer Available
Location

30531 Pga Drive, Mount Plymouth, FL 32776

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
4 Bed/2 bath house ~ Mt Plymount FL - Property Id: 19804

Beautiful 4-bedrooms house, 3 of the bedrooms come with large walk-in closets, 2 full bathrooms Master Bedroom with hot tub and separate shower, spacious front yard, huge back-yard that features an inviting exterior back porch. Prime location in Mt. Plymouth, FL, easy access to major highways ~The Wekiva Parkway (SR- 429), SR-46; OBT; I-4 ~ making it a great option at the time of your commute in the greatest Orlando Metropolitan area, and more features that make it the perfect home for you and your family.
~ Rent included Landscaping maintenance.
~ Pet will be considered non- refundable fees apply and monthly fee.

THE HOUSE IS READY TO MOVE IN. Se Habla Espaol
Call or txt today: 407-801-3274.
Apply at Turbo Tenant:
http://bit.ly/2nxy3UH
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/19804
Property Id 19804

(RLNE5735136)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30531 PGA Drive have any available units?
30531 PGA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Plymouth, FL.
What amenities does 30531 PGA Drive have?
Some of 30531 PGA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30531 PGA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
30531 PGA Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30531 PGA Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 30531 PGA Drive is pet friendly.
Does 30531 PGA Drive offer parking?
No, 30531 PGA Drive does not offer parking.
Does 30531 PGA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30531 PGA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30531 PGA Drive have a pool?
No, 30531 PGA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 30531 PGA Drive have accessible units?
No, 30531 PGA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 30531 PGA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30531 PGA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 30531 PGA Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 30531 PGA Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
