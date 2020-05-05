9908 Markham St

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated some paid utils internet access range oven

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

2 Bdrm 1 Bath Mobile Home in New Port Richey - Property Id: 188179



2 Bedroom/1 Bath newly remodeled mobile home with 840 square feet of living space on large private acreage. Includes a spacious exterior storage shed and Washer/Dryer in home. Small Pets are welcome no dogs over 20 pounds. Move in special only $1200 to move in. Water is included with the rent but tenant pays all other utilities. MUST HAVE NO PRIOR FELONIES OR EVICTIONS, Tenant must be able to document stable income to be considered, Available immediately, Call James at 727-831-4662

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/188179

Property Id 188179



(RLNE5760809)