Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

9908 Markham St

9908 Markham Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

9908 Markham Street, Moon Lake, FL 34654
Moon Lake Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
some paid utils
internet access
range
oven
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
2 Bdrm 1 Bath Mobile Home in New Port Richey - Property Id: 188179

2 Bedroom/1 Bath newly remodeled mobile home with 840 square feet of living space on large private acreage. Includes a spacious exterior storage shed and Washer/Dryer in home. Small Pets are welcome no dogs over 20 pounds. Move in special only $1200 to move in. Water is included with the rent but tenant pays all other utilities. MUST HAVE NO PRIOR FELONIES OR EVICTIONS, Tenant must be able to document stable income to be considered, Available immediately, Call James at 727-831-4662
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/188179
Property Id 188179

(RLNE5760809)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9908 Markham St have any available units?
9908 Markham St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Moon Lake, FL.
What amenities does 9908 Markham St have?
Some of 9908 Markham St's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9908 Markham St currently offering any rent specials?
9908 Markham St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9908 Markham St pet-friendly?
Yes, 9908 Markham St is pet friendly.
Does 9908 Markham St offer parking?
No, 9908 Markham St does not offer parking.
Does 9908 Markham St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9908 Markham St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9908 Markham St have a pool?
No, 9908 Markham St does not have a pool.
Does 9908 Markham St have accessible units?
No, 9908 Markham St does not have accessible units.
Does 9908 Markham St have units with dishwashers?
No, 9908 Markham St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9908 Markham St have units with air conditioning?
No, 9908 Markham St does not have units with air conditioning.

