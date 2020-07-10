/
apartments with washer dryer
433 Apartments for rent in Miami Springs, FL with washer-dryer
1 of 24
1 Unit Available
Miami Springs
4700 NW 84th Ave
4700 NW 84th Ave, Miami Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful FURNISHED 3/2 New unit in the desirable Urbana at the Residence, Downtown Doral.
1 of 16
1 Unit Available
Miami Springs
155 Nahkoda Dr
155 Nahkoda Drive, Miami Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
WOW WHAT A FIND IN MIAMI SPRINGS!!! REMOLDED, WELL KEPT, UPDATED KITCHEN, 2 BEDROOMS/1 BATH HOME IN MIAMI SPRINGS.
1 of 25
1 Unit Available
Miami Springs
4745 NW 84 Ct
4745 NW 84th Ct, Miami Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Bright, Clean, Open and Airy Floor Plan, describes this amazing 2 bedroom 2.5 bath condo in the Heart of the Doral. Condo features: Tile floors through-out, Quarts countertops in both kitchen and bath.
Results within 1 mile of Miami Springs
1 of 10
1 Unit Available
Hialeah Acres
274 E 9th St
274 East 9th Street, Hialeah, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Centrally located and completely renovated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment. Unit has central A/C , New Bathroom, new Flooring, new windows and much more. Unit does have 1 reserved parking space and washer and dryer are on site.
1 of 23
1 Unit Available
8206 NW 47th Ln
8206 NW 47th Ln, Miami-Dade County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
This one single family home in the Community Canarias at Downtown Doral is just what you're looking for. Featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, and 1 half bathrooms.
1 of 15
1 Unit Available
Miami International Airport
4640 NW 84th AVE
4640 NW 84th Ave, Miami-Dade County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
3 Bedrooms
Ask
BRAND NEW URBANA Luxurious condominium in the heart of Downtown Doral . Gorgeous Apartment LAKE VIEW 2 Beds / 2 1/2 Bath, apartment with quartz kitchen countertop, stainless steel appliances, steps from the Publix and the trolley stop.
Results within 5 miles of Miami Springs
Verified
1 of 15
39 Units Available
The Landmark South
6055 NW 105th Ct, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,640
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,590
1325 sqft
Contemporary homes with energy-efficient appliances and keyless door locks. Community highlights include a business center, courtyard and gym. Easy access to Florida's Turnpike. Near Doral Plaza for convenient shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 35
$
26 Units Available
The Manor at CityPlace Doral
3450 NW 85th Ct, Doral, FL
Studio
$1,540
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,463
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,026
1132 sqft
Great location near shops, restaurants, and major roads. Community features a pool, waterfall jacuzzi, spa, and community game and movie room. Units have wood cabinetry and oversized patio/balconies.
Verified
1 of 38
$
9 Units Available
Coral Gables Section
Gables Grand Plaza Apartments
353 Aragon Ave, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,728
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,961
1312 sqft
Luxury community near I-95, US 1 and I-836. Recently renovated apartments include in-unit laundry, granite countertops and extra storage. Community features include a pool, game room, and clubhouse. Garage available.
Verified
1 of 40
$
21 Units Available
Altis Bonterra
3545 W 98th Street, Hialeah, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,525
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,238
1399 sqft
Prestigious community minutes from schools and shops. Designer-chic designs, gourmet kitchens and wood flooring. Resort-like pool. Eco-friendly design. Spa-inspired bathrooms. Tech upgrades including USB charging.
Verified
1 of 34
30 Units Available
Edgewater
blu27
2701 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,709
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,996
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,409
1016 sqft
We're open by appointment! Virtual tours also available! blu27 boasts a brilliant location in Miami's coveted Edgewater neighborhood which sits nestled between I-395 and I-195 making commuting a breeze.
Verified
1 of 60
$
51 Units Available
Golden Pines
Modera Douglas Station
3760 Bird Rd, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,595
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,313
1075 sqft
A huge apartment block in Golden Pines with quick access to the South Dixie Highway. Rooms have granite counters and garbage disposals. Game room, garage and 24-hour concierge. Walking distance from Douglas Road Metrorail station.
Verified
1 of 24
$
54 Units Available
Coral Terrace
District West Gables
2001 Ludlam Rd, West Miami, FL
Studio
$1,475
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,615
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1015 sqft
Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartments in a resort-style community situated near the University of Miami. Floor plans feature kitchens with state-of-the-art appliances and private balconies with beautiful views. Online rent payment and 24-hour emergency maintenance available.
Verified
1 of 62
$
53 Units Available
AMLI 8800
8800 Doral Blvd, Doral, FL
Studio
$1,458
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,690
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,084
1220 sqft
Modern apartments with Italian cabinetry, deep soaking tubs and framed vanity mirrors. Amenities include multiple fitness centers and a heated saltwater pool. Just steps from Doral Central Park.
Verified
1 of 22
$
20 Units Available
Upper East Side
Miami Bay Waterfront Midtown Residences
551 NE 39th St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,685
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,121
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,013
1322 sqft
Gated community with Spanish architecture, views of Biscayne Bay, and private storage. On the Intracoastal Waterway, just off Biscayne Boulevard at I-195 and close to I-95 for easy access to Miami.
Verified
1 of 19
$
67 Units Available
Quadro
3900 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,349
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,499
1152 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Quadro is the perfect place to stay and play the way you like in the Design District Edgewater.
Verified
1 of 57
$
19 Units Available
West Miami
Club Prado
950 SW 57th Ave, West Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,687
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,956
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Club Prado offers luxury living in West Miami. Enjoy amenities that include a pool, spa and sundeck with private cabanas. Units feature gourmet kitchens and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 24
$
17 Units Available
Golden Pines
Grove Station Tower
2700 SW 27th Avenue, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,931
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,097
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,039
1552 sqft
Modern interiors with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and in-unit washers and dryers. Community features include a pool, gym and pet-friendly areas. Bonus amenities include trash valet and garages. Near Dixie Hwy in Coconut Grove.
Verified
1 of 28
12 Units Available
Fontainebleau Park West
Paraiso at Fountain Square
9931 W Flagler St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,614
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,962
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,381
1369 sqft
Modern apartments at Glades Road Park. Boutique resort style living. Tennis courts, internet cafe, and heated swimming pool. Gastro pub on site. Units feature walk-in closets and granite counters.
Verified
1 of 47
$
47 Units Available
Edgewater
Modera Edgewater
455 Northeast 24th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,720
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,870
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1037 sqft
What sounds like your next tropical getaway, is actually an idyllic description of your life as a resident at Modera Edgewater Miamis most coveted new community.
Verified
1 of 35
31 Units Available
Edgewater
Midtown Five
125 Northeast 32nd Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,605
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,986
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,549
1199 sqft
Midtown Five in Miami started with a vision. The ideal blend of elegance and edge, our brand new residences offer innovative floor plans built with sustainable materials and designed for LEED certification.
Verified
1 of 1
$
55 Units Available
Edgewater
Midtown 29
180 NE 29th St, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,745
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,490
1085 sqft
High-rise living in Wynwood near galleries, boutiques, and fine dining. Huge walk-in closets, bathrooms with vanities, floor-to-ceiling windows, tile flooring, and a yoga/spinning studio for residents.
Verified
1 of 10
9 Units Available
The Roads
Lombardy
2110 Southwest 3rd Avenue, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,470
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
934 sqft
Lombardy Apartment Rentals is CFH Group's newest apartment community located in the the sought-after neighborhood of The Roads in Miami, FL.
Verified
1 of 36
21 Units Available
Mirador at Doral by Windsor
2541 Northwest 84th Avenue, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,755
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,740
1266 sqft
Introducing Mirador at Doral by Windsor, the remedy to modern city living. Life at Mirador is about breathing room.
