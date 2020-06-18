All apartments in Melbourne Beach
509 Riverside Circle
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:03 AM

509 Riverside Circle

509 Riverside Circle · (321) 345-7578
Location

509 Riverside Circle, Melbourne Beach, FL 32951
The River Colony West

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2482 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
guest suite
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
hot tub
Rarely available spacious Melbourne Beach home for lease. This lovely property offers just under 2500 sqft, 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, a half acre lot with private backyard and large pool. It is renovated with high end finishes throughout, has a functional floorpan with a private guest suite and side access door, 2 car garage and circular driveway. Located within walking distance to Ryckman Park and the Melbourne Beach pier, and restaurants - the location is ideal. Open to a 7 month to 1 year lease with a variable rate for shorter term leases. Pool and lawn care included. This home is not furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509 Riverside Circle have any available units?
509 Riverside Circle has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 509 Riverside Circle have?
Some of 509 Riverside Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 509 Riverside Circle currently offering any rent specials?
509 Riverside Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 Riverside Circle pet-friendly?
No, 509 Riverside Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Melbourne Beach.
Does 509 Riverside Circle offer parking?
Yes, 509 Riverside Circle does offer parking.
Does 509 Riverside Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 509 Riverside Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 Riverside Circle have a pool?
Yes, 509 Riverside Circle has a pool.
Does 509 Riverside Circle have accessible units?
No, 509 Riverside Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 509 Riverside Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 509 Riverside Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 509 Riverside Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 509 Riverside Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
