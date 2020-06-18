509 Riverside Circle

Amenities

Rarely available spacious Melbourne Beach home for lease. This lovely property offers just under 2500 sqft, 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, a half acre lot with private backyard and large pool. It is renovated with high end finishes throughout, has a functional floorpan with a private guest suite and side access door, 2 car garage and circular driveway. Located within walking distance to Ryckman Park and the Melbourne Beach pier, and restaurants - the location is ideal. Open to a 7 month to 1 year lease with a variable rate for shorter term leases. Pool and lawn care included. This home is not furnished.