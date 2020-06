Amenities

Currently Processing an Application on this Beautiful southeast corner penthouse unit at The Breakers! Kitchen open to living area with fireplace and balcony. Spacious 2nd floor master bedroom with gorgeous ocean views and balcony. Master bath with tub and separate shower and sunning deck. Light and bright throughout with panoramic views of the ocean and wide sandy beach. Heated community pool, tennis courts and putting green. 2 spaces in parking garage.