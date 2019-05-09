All apartments in Medulla
Last updated May 9 2019 at 7:43 AM

6445 Sedgeford Dr

6445 Sedgeford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6445 Sedgeford Drive, Medulla, FL 33811

Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful townhouse in the gated community of Chelsea Oaks offers a pool and fitness center, the home is a must see. A very spacious kitchen that has a large island, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and solid wood cabinets. The 18x18 inch beautiful tile floor through the downstairs and upstairs bathroom is a nice bonus to this amazing home. Laundry closet is conveniently upstairs with the three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. One car garage in the front and a fully screened in porch in the back. Security system will stay and will be monitored. Owner will consider pet under 50lb with pet screening report. Owner will be supplying washer and Dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6445 Sedgeford Dr have any available units?
6445 Sedgeford Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Medulla, FL.
What amenities does 6445 Sedgeford Dr have?
Some of 6445 Sedgeford Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6445 Sedgeford Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6445 Sedgeford Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6445 Sedgeford Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6445 Sedgeford Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6445 Sedgeford Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6445 Sedgeford Dr offers parking.
Does 6445 Sedgeford Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6445 Sedgeford Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6445 Sedgeford Dr have a pool?
Yes, 6445 Sedgeford Dr has a pool.
Does 6445 Sedgeford Dr have accessible units?
No, 6445 Sedgeford Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6445 Sedgeford Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6445 Sedgeford Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6445 Sedgeford Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6445 Sedgeford Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
