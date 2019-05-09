6445 Sedgeford Dr

Amenities

This beautiful townhouse in the gated community of Chelsea Oaks offers a pool and fitness center, the home is a must see. A very spacious kitchen that has a large island, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and solid wood cabinets. The 18x18 inch beautiful tile floor through the downstairs and upstairs bathroom is a nice bonus to this amazing home. Laundry closet is conveniently upstairs with the three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. One car garage in the front and a fully screened in porch in the back. Security system will stay and will be monitored. Owner will consider pet under 50lb with pet screening report. Owner will be supplying washer and Dryer.