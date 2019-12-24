5048 FAIRFIELD COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great location and situated in a small subdivision on a quiet cul-de sac....this townhouse features 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths downstairs and a FULL SIZE (not spiral) staircase leading to a large loft, 18x13 whch can be the 3rd bedroom as it has a closet or great for an office, bonus room. Tastefully painted, remodeled kitchen with beautiful new wood cabinets, new counters and upgraded appliances including built-in microwave , solid surface stove, and refrigerator with bottom freezer and ice & water in the door. Wood laminate floors in living/dining area and brand new carpet on stairs and loft bedroom and ceramic tile in the kitchen and baths. Large screened porch runs all the way across the back of the house and overlooks a big, privacy fenced back yard. One-car garage with door opener and an extra wide and long concrete drive way allowing for ample parking. Sliding glassdoors lead out to the side yard from the living/dining room and two sets of sliders open onto the patio from the downstairs bedrooms. Plenty of storage and GJHS school district.