All apartments in Medulla
Find more places like 5048 FAIRFIELD COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Medulla, FL
/
5048 FAIRFIELD COURT
Last updated December 24 2019 at 3:05 PM

5048 FAIRFIELD COURT

5048 Fairfield Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5048 Fairfield Court, Medulla, FL 33811

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great location and situated in a small subdivision on a quiet cul-de sac....this townhouse features 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths downstairs and a FULL SIZE (not spiral) staircase leading to a large loft, 18x13 whch can be the 3rd bedroom as it has a closet or great for an office, bonus room. Tastefully painted, remodeled kitchen with beautiful new wood cabinets, new counters and upgraded appliances including built-in microwave , solid surface stove, and refrigerator with bottom freezer and ice & water in the door. Wood laminate floors in living/dining area and brand new carpet on stairs and loft bedroom and ceramic tile in the kitchen and baths. Large screened porch runs all the way across the back of the house and overlooks a big, privacy fenced back yard. One-car garage with door opener and an extra wide and long concrete drive way allowing for ample parking. Sliding glassdoors lead out to the side yard from the living/dining room and two sets of sliders open onto the patio from the downstairs bedrooms. Plenty of storage and GJHS school district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5048 FAIRFIELD COURT have any available units?
5048 FAIRFIELD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Medulla, FL.
What amenities does 5048 FAIRFIELD COURT have?
Some of 5048 FAIRFIELD COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5048 FAIRFIELD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
5048 FAIRFIELD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5048 FAIRFIELD COURT pet-friendly?
No, 5048 FAIRFIELD COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Medulla.
Does 5048 FAIRFIELD COURT offer parking?
Yes, 5048 FAIRFIELD COURT offers parking.
Does 5048 FAIRFIELD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5048 FAIRFIELD COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5048 FAIRFIELD COURT have a pool?
No, 5048 FAIRFIELD COURT does not have a pool.
Does 5048 FAIRFIELD COURT have accessible units?
No, 5048 FAIRFIELD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 5048 FAIRFIELD COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5048 FAIRFIELD COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 5048 FAIRFIELD COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 5048 FAIRFIELD COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLFuller Heights, FLPlant City, FLHighland City, FLBartow, FLCombee Settlement, FLAuburndale, FL
Fish Hawk, FLValrico, FLEagle Lake, FLWinter Haven, FLBloomingdale, FLSeffner, FLZephyrhills, FLMango, FLLake Wales, FLHaines City, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLPasadena Hills, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus