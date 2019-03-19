All apartments in Medulla
Find more places like 5009 CIMARRON DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Medulla, FL
/
5009 CIMARRON DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5009 CIMARRON DRIVE

5009 Cimarron Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5009 Cimarron Dr, Medulla, FL 33813

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom home. Kitchen with breakfast bar, vaulted ceilings, washer dryer hook ups & fenced yard fenced yard.

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to the home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% on the heating and cooling bill.

Total amounts for move in:
1st & Security: $2224 + $220 Admin Fee = $2444
1st, Last & Security: $3336 + $220 Admin Fee = $3556

1. Non-refundable $65.00 Application fee for anyone over the age of 18.
2. Fair Credit required (credit scores under 600 may be subject to additional deposits) / Good Rental History Required / No Evictions / No Convicted Felons / No Co-signers.
3. Household Income of at least 3x's the rental rate (Proof in the form of pay-stubs is required).
4. Single Family use only - No Roommates.
5. We do not accept section 8 vouchers.
6. Showings available Monday-Friday between the hours of 10am-5pm

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5009 CIMARRON DRIVE have any available units?
5009 CIMARRON DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Medulla, FL.
What amenities does 5009 CIMARRON DRIVE have?
Some of 5009 CIMARRON DRIVE's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5009 CIMARRON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5009 CIMARRON DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5009 CIMARRON DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5009 CIMARRON DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Medulla.
Does 5009 CIMARRON DRIVE offer parking?
No, 5009 CIMARRON DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 5009 CIMARRON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5009 CIMARRON DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5009 CIMARRON DRIVE have a pool?
No, 5009 CIMARRON DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 5009 CIMARRON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5009 CIMARRON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5009 CIMARRON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5009 CIMARRON DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5009 CIMARRON DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5009 CIMARRON DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Palm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLFuller Heights, FLPlant City, FLHighland City, FLBartow, FLCombee Settlement, FLAuburndale, FL
Fish Hawk, FLValrico, FLWinter Haven, FLBloomingdale, FLCypress Gardens, FLSeffner, FLZephyrhills, FLMango, FLLake Wales, FLWimauma, FLHaines City, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus