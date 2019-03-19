5009 CIMARRON DRIVE

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher air conditioning ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher range w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8

3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom home. Kitchen with breakfast bar, vaulted ceilings, washer dryer hook ups & fenced yard fenced yard.



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to the home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% on the heating and cooling bill.



Total amounts for move in:

1st & Security: $2224 + $220 Admin Fee = $2444

1st, Last & Security: $3336 + $220 Admin Fee = $3556



1. Non-refundable $65.00 Application fee for anyone over the age of 18.

2. Fair Credit required (credit scores under 600 may be subject to additional deposits) / Good Rental History Required / No Evictions / No Convicted Felons / No Co-signers.

3. Household Income of at least 3x's the rental rate (Proof in the form of pay-stubs is required).

4. Single Family use only - No Roommates.

5. We do not accept section 8 vouchers.

6. Showings available Monday-Friday between the hours of 10am-5pm