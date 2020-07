Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This 4 Bedroom home is currently being renovated inside. This home is on target for being available April 1. 4 Bedroom/2 bath home on 1 acre of land. All hard surface floors. Large Florida Room, enclosed with a service window. Lots of storage, 2 car garage. Lawn Service Included. Owner will consider pets with petscreening application and pet fee.