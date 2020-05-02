12914 Walnut Tree Ln

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFUL WELL KEPT TWO BEDROOM, TWO BATH HOME WITH FENCED YARD!!! Enjoy this amazing well kept home featuring wood floors throughout the living areas, Beautiful Tiled Kitchen and carpeted bedrooms. You'll be Amazed the second you step in the front door with an open kitchen and counter bar open to the living area. Kitchen features all black appliances including dishwasher, stove Side-by-side fridge and counter top microwave. Plenty of cabinets. Eat in the dining area or at the counter bar. Living room is large and open with beautiful wood floors and a sliding door to the Fully enclosed Florida room with screened windows all the way around and storm shutters. Owners Suite is large enough for King bed and side tables and dressers. Master Bath is updated with granite counter tops and a step in shower. Second Bedroom is on the other side of the home along with guest full bathroom. Plenty of natural lighting throughout this home. Neighborhood is close to shopping and dining. Located close to the Suncoast Parkway for quick access going to Tampa or just minutes away from the coastal beaches. DON'T PASS THIS HOME UP... FOR THIS PRICE, IT WON'T BE AVAILABLE LONG!