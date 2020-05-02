All apartments in Meadow Oaks
Find more places like 12914 Walnut Tree Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Meadow Oaks, FL
/
12914 Walnut Tree Ln
Last updated May 2 2020 at 7:54 AM

12914 Walnut Tree Ln

12914 Walnut Tree Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Meadow Oaks
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12914 Walnut Tree Lane, Meadow Oaks, FL 34669
Shadow Lakes

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL WELL KEPT TWO BEDROOM, TWO BATH HOME WITH FENCED YARD!!! Enjoy this amazing well kept home featuring wood floors throughout the living areas, Beautiful Tiled Kitchen and carpeted bedrooms. You'll be Amazed the second you step in the front door with an open kitchen and counter bar open to the living area. Kitchen features all black appliances including dishwasher, stove Side-by-side fridge and counter top microwave. Plenty of cabinets. Eat in the dining area or at the counter bar. Living room is large and open with beautiful wood floors and a sliding door to the Fully enclosed Florida room with screened windows all the way around and storm shutters. Owners Suite is large enough for King bed and side tables and dressers. Master Bath is updated with granite counter tops and a step in shower. Second Bedroom is on the other side of the home along with guest full bathroom. Plenty of natural lighting throughout this home. Neighborhood is close to shopping and dining. Located close to the Suncoast Parkway for quick access going to Tampa or just minutes away from the coastal beaches. DON'T PASS THIS HOME UP... FOR THIS PRICE, IT WON'T BE AVAILABLE LONG!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12914 Walnut Tree Ln have any available units?
12914 Walnut Tree Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Oaks, FL.
What amenities does 12914 Walnut Tree Ln have?
Some of 12914 Walnut Tree Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12914 Walnut Tree Ln currently offering any rent specials?
12914 Walnut Tree Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12914 Walnut Tree Ln pet-friendly?
No, 12914 Walnut Tree Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Meadow Oaks.
Does 12914 Walnut Tree Ln offer parking?
Yes, 12914 Walnut Tree Ln offers parking.
Does 12914 Walnut Tree Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12914 Walnut Tree Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12914 Walnut Tree Ln have a pool?
No, 12914 Walnut Tree Ln does not have a pool.
Does 12914 Walnut Tree Ln have accessible units?
No, 12914 Walnut Tree Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 12914 Walnut Tree Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12914 Walnut Tree Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 12914 Walnut Tree Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12914 Walnut Tree Ln has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Meadow Oaks 3 BedroomsMeadow Oaks Apartments with Balcony
Meadow Oaks Apartments with ParkingMeadow Oaks Apartments with Pool
Meadow Oaks Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLBelleair, FLCitrus Hills, FL
Progress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLCitrus Springs, FLCombee Settlement, FLBeacon Square, FLKeystone, FLTierra Verde, FLMadeira Beach, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College