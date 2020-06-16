All apartments in McGregor
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:37 PM

9025 Colby Drive, Unit #2119 - 1

9025 Colby Drive · (239) 738-8408
Location

9025 Colby Drive, McGregor, FL 33919
McGregor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1092 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
This 3rd floor unit at The Enclave at College Pointe is a must see!! Its been upgraded featuring all major appliances, including a washer and dryer, tile and new vinyl wood flooring throughout, vaulted ceilings within each room, large walk in shower in the master bath with dual sinks, extended screened in lanai with parking and a side pond views. The Enclave at College Pointe features 2 community pools, clubhouse, and an exercise room. Located close to the bridge into the Cape, walking distance shopping and dining districts, and quick access to the white sandy beaches.

Qualifications: Online Application fee $50 per adult. (Money order or cashier's check). Move-in Cost: Security deposit starting at $1300.00 pending owner's approval and First Full Month. No felonies, NO evictions. Monthly income must be 2 x Net the rent rate. Verifiable income in the form of pay stubs or bank statements for past 2 months. $200 deposit required to hold the unit off the market. NO PETS ALLOWED; No Smoking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9025 Colby Drive, Unit #2119 - 1 have any available units?
9025 Colby Drive, Unit #2119 - 1 has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9025 Colby Drive, Unit #2119 - 1 have?
Some of 9025 Colby Drive, Unit #2119 - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9025 Colby Drive, Unit #2119 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
9025 Colby Drive, Unit #2119 - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9025 Colby Drive, Unit #2119 - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 9025 Colby Drive, Unit #2119 - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McGregor.
Does 9025 Colby Drive, Unit #2119 - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 9025 Colby Drive, Unit #2119 - 1 does offer parking.
Does 9025 Colby Drive, Unit #2119 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9025 Colby Drive, Unit #2119 - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9025 Colby Drive, Unit #2119 - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 9025 Colby Drive, Unit #2119 - 1 has a pool.
Does 9025 Colby Drive, Unit #2119 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 9025 Colby Drive, Unit #2119 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 9025 Colby Drive, Unit #2119 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9025 Colby Drive, Unit #2119 - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 9025 Colby Drive, Unit #2119 - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9025 Colby Drive, Unit #2119 - 1 has units with air conditioning.
