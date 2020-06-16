9025 Colby Drive, Unit #2119 - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool

This 3rd floor unit at The Enclave at College Pointe is a must see!! Its been upgraded featuring all major appliances, including a washer and dryer, tile and new vinyl wood flooring throughout, vaulted ceilings within each room, large walk in shower in the master bath with dual sinks, extended screened in lanai with parking and a side pond views. The Enclave at College Pointe features 2 community pools, clubhouse, and an exercise room. Located close to the bridge into the Cape, walking distance shopping and dining districts, and quick access to the white sandy beaches.



Qualifications: Online Application fee $50 per adult. (Money order or cashier's check). Move-in Cost: Security deposit starting at $1300.00 pending owner's approval and First Full Month. No felonies, NO evictions. Monthly income must be 2 x Net the rent rate. Verifiable income in the form of pay stubs or bank statements for past 2 months. $200 deposit required to hold the unit off the market. NO PETS ALLOWED; No Smoking