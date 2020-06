Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Totally updated condo ready to move right in. Tile floors, updated kitchen with granite and kit cabinets, new stainless appliances including wine fridge. Huge terrace, large walk in closets makes this a great find. Owner will consider a pet with 45 lbs max. Also property is being offered for sale and would be shown during the lease however lease would be honored.