Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly range refrigerator

This home is AMAZING!!! ON THE RIVER!!!!!! On almost 2 acres! It has a large (almost) historic home on it. The floors are REAL WOOD! You will love the granite counter tops. It has it's own green house room! You will love the tons of fruit trees and space galore! We are pet friendly so you can bring your best friend! Call now for your private showing of this unique beautiful OLD FLORIDA HOME! Another quality home offered by Advantage Florida Real Estate & Rentals, Inc. Additional $150 optional for landscape. Some types of dog not allowed by the insurance.