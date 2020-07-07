All apartments in McGregor
Find more places like 1137 N Town And River DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McGregor, FL
/
1137 N Town And River DR
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:56 AM

1137 N Town And River DR

1137 North Town and River Drive · (239) 940-0529
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
McGregor
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all

Location

1137 North Town and River Drive, McGregor, FL 33919
McGregor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1684 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Come enjoy season in this immaculately remodeled home with 2 bedroom, 2 bathrooms and garage. Spacious kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, sitting area, and spacious dining room. Living room with large flat screen TV and slider to screened lanai. Bedrooms each have a queen size bed, one bedroom with ensuite bathroom, other bathroom in hallway outside bedroom. Screened lanai that leads to pavered patio great for grilling or just to relax. There is a washer and dryer in the spacious 2 car garage. Located in Town River on historic McGregor Blvd. convenient proximity to shopping, dining, entertainment and the sandy white beaches of South West Florida. This home is pet friendly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1137 N Town And River DR have any available units?
1137 N Town And River DR has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1137 N Town And River DR have?
Some of 1137 N Town And River DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1137 N Town And River DR currently offering any rent specials?
1137 N Town And River DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1137 N Town And River DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 1137 N Town And River DR is pet friendly.
Does 1137 N Town And River DR offer parking?
Yes, 1137 N Town And River DR offers parking.
Does 1137 N Town And River DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1137 N Town And River DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1137 N Town And River DR have a pool?
No, 1137 N Town And River DR does not have a pool.
Does 1137 N Town And River DR have accessible units?
No, 1137 N Town And River DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1137 N Town And River DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1137 N Town And River DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 1137 N Town And River DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1137 N Town And River DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1137 N Town And River DR?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

McGregor 1 BedroomsMcGregor 2 Bedrooms
McGregor Apartments with GymsMcGregor Apartments with Hardwood Floors
McGregor Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLNaples, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FL
Villas, FLThree Oaks, FLPunta Gorda, FLPelican Bay, FLMarco Island, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLWhiskey Creek, FLSt. James City, FL
Lely, FLTice, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLRotonda, FLLaurel, FLVineyards, FLGateway, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity