1137 N Town And River DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Come enjoy season in this immaculately remodeled home with 2 bedroom, 2 bathrooms and garage. Spacious kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, sitting area, and spacious dining room. Living room with large flat screen TV and slider to screened lanai. Bedrooms each have a queen size bed, one bedroom with ensuite bathroom, other bathroom in hallway outside bedroom. Screened lanai that leads to pavered patio great for grilling or just to relax. There is a washer and dryer in the spacious 2 car garage. Located in Town River on historic McGregor Blvd. convenient proximity to shopping, dining, entertainment and the sandy white beaches of South West Florida. This home is pet friendly.