Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:17 AM

92 Apartments for rent in Matlacha, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr...

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Matlacha
1 Unit Available
2555 Cay CV
2555 Cay Cove Street, Matlacha, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
**VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL** Currently available monthly. Super nice, clean & comfy waterfront gulf access updated home with 2 bedrooms, both with queen beds, 2 full baths & sofa bed for extra guests. Can sleep 2-6 comfortably.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Matlacha
1 Unit Available
11467 Island AVE
11467 Island Avenue, Matlacha, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,850
** VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL ** Currently available monthly. Welcome to this brand new home, the Island Shanty! Click link for 3D tour.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Matlacha
1 Unit Available
2781 Geary ST
2781 Geary Street, Matlacha, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
**VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL** Available monthly. Welcome to the "Angler's Den".

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Matlacha
1 Unit Available
11862 Island AVE
11862 Island Avenue, Matlacha, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
**VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL* Min 1 month. Experience Paradise with this wonderful completely furnished spacious gulf access waterfront 2 bedroom 2 bath home (2 master suites). BR 1 King bed, BR 2 Queen bed. Sleeps 2-4 comfortably.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Matlacha
1 Unit Available
2613 First Street
2613 First Street, Matlacha, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1431 sqft
Lease with Option to Purchase Available. WATERFRONT HOME IN THE HISTORIC DISTRICT OF MATLACHA. Seawall, dock, large screened area. Walk to shops, restaurants, establishments, shops, galleries, park, boat launch.
Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
4256 Pine Island RD NW
4256 Pine Island Road Northwest, Matlacha Isles-Matlacha Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
Short Term Vacation Rental Only Matlacha at its finest!! This stunningly updated 3 bed 2 bath home comfortably sleeps 6.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Trafalgar
3 Units Available
Midtown Cape Coral
2310 Southwest 17th Place, Cape Coral, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,442
1171 sqft
If you love sinking your toes into the sand, you will adore close proximity to several Gulf beaches including Fort Myers Beach, Fort Myers Beach, and Sanibel Island.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Trafalgar
1 Unit Available
Coralina Apartments
3305 Grant Cove Cir, Cape Coral, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Across from Royal Tee Golf Club. These smoke-free homes offer granite countertops, lots of storage, patios or balconies, and updated appliances. On-site yoga, pool, playground, gym, fire pit and trash valet.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Trafalgar
1 Unit Available
818 SW 8th PL
818 Southwest 8th Place, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
VACATION VILLA LYNN - This is a beautiful Pool Home..........Equipped with everything you need.This Beautiful pool home says Florida! 3 Bedrooms 2 Bath Open up all the sliders from all the rooms to the pool & breezy days! Soaring cathedral ceilings.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
4404 Lake Heather CIR
4404 Lake Heather Circle, St. James City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
"ISLAND VIBE" "Pine Island" Turtle Cottage is a totally remodeled, fully furnished and well appointed home located in the quiet neighborhood of Pine Island Village. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, living room with pullout couch.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Pelican
1 Unit Available
1907 SW 28th LN
1907 Southwest 28th Lane, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
Great home site across from water front homes. This is in an area of upscale homes. The rental is a great opportunity in SW Cape Coral, city water, CBS construction, 1712 sqf, 4 bed, 2 bath, double walk-in closets in Master Bedroom, fenced in patio.

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
Pine Island Center
1 Unit Available
5613 Birdsong Lane - 1
5613 Birdsong Ln, Pine Island Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
950 sqft
Enjoy a piece of paradise.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Pelican
1 Unit Available
2806 SW 39th ST
2806 Southwest 39th Street, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1986 sqft
AVAILABLE NOVEMBER, DECEMBER 2020 AND JANUARY THROUGH APRIL 2021!!! 90 DAY MINIMUM!!! This great vacation rental is conveniently located 10 minutes from the beach, shopping, dining and entertainment.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Burnt Store
1 Unit Available
4101 NW 25th Terrace
4101 25th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1734 sqft
4101 NW 25th Terrace Available 05/22/20 4/2/2 Coming Soon - 4 bed/ 2 bath home with 2 stall attached garage. Located on a corner lot in quiet area of town. Feels like country living but only a 5 minute drive to Pine Island Road.

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
Burnt Store
1 Unit Available
26 NW 29th PL
26 Northwest 29th Place, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
This highly desired 4/2 NW CAPE, move in ready.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Pelican
1 Unit Available
3323 Surfside BLVD
3323 Surfside Boulevard, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2290 sqft
AVAILABLE NOVEMBER AND DECEMBER 2019 AND APRIL 2020!!!! 30 DAY MINIMUM!!!! This great vacation rental is conveniently located 15 minutes from the beach, shopping, dining and entertainment.

Last updated February 20 at 07:40pm
Mariner
1 Unit Available
1117 NW 24th AVE
1117 Northwest 24th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1828 sqft
This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features tile and plush carpeted floor. Beautiful kitchen has stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio, great for pets and outdoor entertainment.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Hancock
42 Units Available
Uptown at Liberty Park
2505 Liberty Park Dr, Cape Coral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,162
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,383
1232 sqft
These homes in a pet-friendly community feature gourmet kitchens, 9-foot ceilings and wood flooring. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym and a pool. Adjacent to William B. Umstead State Park.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
4719 Santa Barbara BLVD
4719 Santa Barbara Boulevard, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
2 Bedroom, 2 bath condo available for rent. This fully furnished. 2nd floor unit is over looking the pool and also has a fantastic view of the canal from the large screened in balcony. Private washer and dryer inside this unit for your convenience.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
1120 SE 33 TER
1120 Southeast 33rd Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
Ofelia II - SHORT TERM RENTAL - 2021 SEASON Available!! JUNE 2020 OFF SEASON AVAILABLE - Beautiful and Newley renovated 4 Bed 2.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
3702 SE 12 AVE
3702 Southeast 12th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
ANNUAL RENTAL - AVAILABLE June 1 Furnished. Annual rental rate $ 1400.00 per month; water is included in rental amount.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Pelican
1 Unit Available
134 SW 57 TER
134 Southwest 57th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
VILLA BARCELONA - Boaters Paradise - SHORT TERM STAY PREMIUM WATERFRONT LOCATION!AVAILABLE JULY - Jan - 10th, 2021 Jan 15 - May 10th 2021 BOOKED available July 1 - Dec.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
1610 Cornwallis PKY
1610 Cornwallis Parkway, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Direct Gulf access no bridges! Location, location, location! This beautiful 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom is perfectly located just minutes to either the Veterans Bridge or Cape Coral Bridge. Close to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
5353 Darby CT
5353 Darby Court, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
PARADISE DARBY Short Term Rental JUNE 2020 AVAILABLE, $2500.2021 SEASON BOOKED Quality remodeled 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2-car garage pool home in prestigious Yacht Club area of Cape Coral.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Matlacha, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Matlacha renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

