2759 Bruce ST

** VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL ** Currently available monthly. Here's your opportunity to book your spot in paradise. This lovely waterfront, gulf access 2 bedroom, 1 full bath duplex tastefully decorated with island decor, 2 spacious King bedrooms. (1/2 bath in shared laundry area). Relax in the enclosed Florida room overlooking the water, or enjoy the warm southern exposure sunshine on the attached screened lanai. Boat docking available. Washer/Dryer, Central A/C & Heat, Cable/WiFi/Internet & Electric included. Small pet considered with approval. One time departure cleaning fee + 11.5% tax additional. No smoking inside home. Rest assured to have a great experience in our well kept and well managed properties.