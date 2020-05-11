All apartments in Matlacha
Matlacha, FL
2759 Bruce ST
Last updated May 11 2020 at 5:23 PM

2759 Bruce ST

2759 Bruce St · (239) 896-5742
Matlacha
Location

2759 Bruce St, Matlacha, FL 33993
Matlacha

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
** VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL ** Currently available monthly. Here's your opportunity to book your spot in paradise. This lovely waterfront, gulf access 2 bedroom, 1 full bath duplex tastefully decorated with island decor, 2 spacious King bedrooms. (1/2 bath in shared laundry area). Relax in the enclosed Florida room overlooking the water, or enjoy the warm southern exposure sunshine on the attached screened lanai. Boat docking available. Washer/Dryer, Central A/C & Heat, Cable/WiFi/Internet & Electric included. Small pet considered with approval. One time departure cleaning fee + 11.5% tax additional. No smoking inside home. Rest assured to have a great experience in our well kept and well managed properties.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2759 Bruce ST have any available units?
2759 Bruce ST has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2759 Bruce ST have?
Some of 2759 Bruce ST's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2759 Bruce ST currently offering any rent specials?
2759 Bruce ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2759 Bruce ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 2759 Bruce ST is pet friendly.
Does 2759 Bruce ST offer parking?
Yes, 2759 Bruce ST does offer parking.
Does 2759 Bruce ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2759 Bruce ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2759 Bruce ST have a pool?
No, 2759 Bruce ST does not have a pool.
Does 2759 Bruce ST have accessible units?
No, 2759 Bruce ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2759 Bruce ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 2759 Bruce ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2759 Bruce ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2759 Bruce ST has units with air conditioning.
