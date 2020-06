Amenities

patio / balcony parking bbq/grill some paid utils internet access furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill internet access

**VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL* Min 1 month. Experience Paradise with this wonderful completely furnished spacious gulf access waterfront 2 bedroom 2 bath home (2 master suites). BR 1 King bed, BR 2 Queen bed. Sleeps 2-4 comfortably. Easy access 1st floor only. Amazing water views of Matlacha Pass through multiple sliders. Roomy split plan with screened patio. Clean and neat as a pin with cable & wireless internet included. 42" screen TV in living room and TV in each bedroom. Laundry area. Bring your boat or kayaks. Finger & concrete dock/patio area & fish cleaning station. Brand new Gas Grill for grilling your fresh catch! Close to all the fabulous shops & restaurants, park & fishing pier. Rest assured to have a great experience with our well kept and well managed properties. One time cleaning fee + 11.5% tax additional. Call now to start enjoying island life!